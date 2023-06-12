5 players who have won ICC T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup and World Test Championship

ICC T20 World Cup, 50-over Cricket World Cup and World Test Championship are the three biggest prizes in world cricket at the moment. The International Cricket Council organizes a global event for every format of the game now.

The Cricket World Cup is the oldest tournament, introduced back in 1975. The T20 World Cup came into existence in 2007, while the World Test Championship was launched in 2019.

Only five players in cricket history have won all three tournaments. Here's a list of those five names.

#1 World Test Championship winning captain Pat Cummins

Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins won the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup and 2021 ICC T20 World Cup as a player. In 2023, he lifted the World Test Championship trophy as Australia's skipper.

Cummins bagged 57 wickets in 16 matches of the WTC 2021-23 cycle. He was one of the most important players for his team. In the 2021 T20 World Cup, he bagged five wickets in seven matches, while in the 2015 Cricket World Cup, he took five wickets in two games.

#2 Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood is another Australian fast bowler to feature on this list. He played only four Tests during the WTC 2021-23 cycle but ended with 10 wickets. In the 2015 Cricket World Cup, he accounted for seven wickets in five matches.

Hazlewood stole the show in the 2021 T20 World Cup by taking 11 wickets in seven matches for Australia. He also maintained an impressive economy rate of 7.29.

#3 Mitchell Starc

Left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc was the Man of the Tournament in the 2015 Cricket World Cup. Starc announced his arrival on the grand stage by taking 22 wickets in just eight matches, including a six-wicket haul against New Zealand.

The left-arm pacer took nine wickets in seven matches at the 2021 T20 World Cup, whereas in the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle, Starc scalped 55 wickets in 17 Tests.

#4 Steve Smith

Steve Smith is the first batter to feature on this list. The Australian star started as a leg-spinner before transforming into a specialist top-order batter. Smith scored 402 runs in eight matches at the 2015 Cricket World Cup but managed only 69 runs in seven games of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

He brought his 'A' game in the WTC 2021-23 cycle, scoring 2,947 runs in 20 Tests. He also smashed a century in the World Test Championship final, which helped Australia defeat India.

#5 David Warner

Australian opener David Warner completes the list. Warner aggregated 345 runs in eight innings at the 2015 Cricket World Cup. He won the Player of the Tournament award at the 2021 T20 World Cup, scoring 289 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of almost 150.

Warner played 18 Tests in the WTC 2021-23 cycle, scoring 891 runs, with his highest score being 200. The southpaw scored an important 43 in the first innings of the World Test Championship final against India.

It is pertinent to note that Warner, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc are the only three players who were a part of the playing XI in the finals of all three tournaments. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were part of the squad but did not play the final of the 2015 World Cup and the 2023 WTC final, respectively.

