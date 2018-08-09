Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
7 players you wouldn't believe are test centurions

Avik Sethia
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.16K   //    09 Aug 2018, 22:36 IST

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Three

As the name suggests, test cricket is the ultimate examination of a cricket player's skill set. The level of temperament, determination, discipline and fitness required to succeed at what is inarguably the most gruelling and unsparing form of cricket is one that very few cricket players possess.

Consequently, the apex of personal achievement for any aspiring batsman is the Test century- an incredibly valued but difficult milestone that a host of world-class players like Michael Bevan, Ravindra Jadeja and David Hussey have failed to reach.

On the other hand however, there have been some test players who are either not known for their batsmanship or have had relatively unremarkable test careers until now but have played amazing individual knocks to gain membership into a very exclusive club and forever etch their names into the cricketing history books as test centurions.

Let's take a look at a list of seven of these players who you would be surprised to know to have a test hundred to their name.

Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Stuart Broad Glenn Maxwell BCCI ICC Test cricket
Avik Sethia
CONTRIBUTOR
