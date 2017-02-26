5 popular Indian players who played their last Test against Australia

A number of Indian greats have bid adieu to Test cricket after playing against the Aussies.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 26 Feb 2017, 19:08 IST

Sourav Ganguly: The leader of men

India and Australia are currently fighting it out in a four-match Test series with Australia leading the series by 1-0 with a thumping victory in Pune by 333 runs. India, nonetheless, will be looking to come back with vengeance.

The rivalry between the age-old rivals has grown with every series and even with a new generation of players emerging over the years, the heat remains the same. However, making a debut or playing the final Test of a career against Australia is a memory to relish.

In the last decade or so, several legendary Indian cricketers took their final bow in Tests against Australia. We take a look at the five of the biggest names to have done so.

#1 Sourav Ganguly

In 2008, the Prince of Calcutta honed his skills one final time in Test cricket against Australia in Nagpur. The fact that India won the match by 172 runs and was able to demolish the Kangaroos 2-0 in the series, made the farewell match even grander.

Quite characteristic of Dada, the off-side boundary was peppered and Ganguly raced his way to 85 runs in his first inning, which included his signature six over long-on. The second innings was, however, a heartbreaker for many fans as Ganguly chipped back a dolly of a catch to Jason Krejza and ended his career with a first-ball duck.

The moment of the match was yet to unfold, though, and it came during the dying stages of the match on the fifth day. As a tribute to the former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni, the newly crowned skipper handed the leadership role to the man from Kolkata.