5 quickest bowlers to take 500 Test wickets ft. Nathan Lyon

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon etched his name into the history books during the recently concluded first Test against Pakistan in Perth. Australia steamrolled past Pakistan and registered a massive 360-run victory to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Lyon, who took two wickets in the fourth innings, reached the landmark of 500 Test wickets on Sunday, December 17. He did so by dismissing Faheem Ashraf (5) in the 28th over. In the very same over, he dismissed Aamer Jamal as well.

Defending 449 in the fourth innings, Australia restricted the visitors to just 89, with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood taking three wickets each.

While Australia began the Test series on a remarkable note, the headlines were made by Lyon as the off-spinner became the third Australian and the eighth overall to join the elite list of bowlers with 500 Test wickets.

On that note, let's take a look at the five bowlers who reached the feat of 500 Test wickets in the least number of innings:

#5 Nathan Lyon - 230 innings

Nathan Lyon after Australia v Pakistan - Men's 1st Test: Day 4 [Getty Images]

Nathan Lyon is the latest entrant on this illustrious list. As mentioned earlier, he completed 500 Test wickets against Pakistan in Perth on Sunday, December 17.

Completing 500 Test wickets in 123 Tests and in 230 innings, Lyon surpassed the legendary pacer Courtney Walsh, who took six innings more than Lyon to achieve the landmark.

Since his debut in 2011, Lyon has been a constant figure in the Australian red-ball set-up. His disciplined off-spin bowling has helped him reap rewards across the globe.

At 36, Lyon is still going strong and is one of the best spinners of his generation in Test match cricket.

#4 Glenn McGrath - 214 innings

Glenn McGrath during Fifth Test - Australia v England: Day Four [Getty Images]

The fact that Glenn McGrath is the only pace bowler on this list speaks volumes about his skills and potency. McGrath, the embodiment of precision and swing, relied on relentless accuracy and seam placement.

The Australian fast bowler troubled even the best batters in the world with ease and was always a wicket-taking threat. He played 124 Tests in his career, ending up with 563 wickets at an average of 21.64.

McGrath took his 500th wicket at the hallowed Lord's Cricket Ground during the first 2005 Ashes Test against England. McGrath was also named the Player of the Match for that particular game as he took 9/82 in the Test match.

#3 Shane Warne - 201 innings

Shane Warne during Second Test - Australia v Pakistan: Day 1 2004 [Getty Images]

Another Australian on the list is spin legend Shane Warne. The late legendary leg-spinner possessed an almost supernatural control over the ball. The spin wizard made the batters dance to his tunes and used different variations to great effect.

With over 700 Test wickets to his name, Warne is inarguably one of the greatest bowlers to ever play the game. He took 2.59 wickets per innings and recorded 37 five-fors and 10 ten-wicket hauls in Test matches.

Warne completed his 500 Test wickets in his 108th Test and in 201 innings for Australia. His 500th scalp was Tillakaratne Dilshan at Galle in 2004.

#2 Anil Kumble - 189 innings

Another leg-spinner but the only Indian player on the list, Anil Kumble took 189 Test innings to reach 500 Test wickets.

Kumble, the antithesis of flamboyance, relied on guile and unwavering accuracy. His trademark leg-break with a pronounced turn and the deceptive googly made him a relentless wicket-taking machine.

Kumble represented Team India across 18 years in Test cricket and played 132 Tests, taking 619 wickets in the process. His 500th scalp came against England in Mohali in 2006. Much like McGrath, Kumble was also adjudged the Player of the Match in the landmark game as he took 9/146 across both the innings.

#1 Muttiah Muralitharan - 144 innings

Australia v Sri Lanka: 3rd Test, Day 4

Completing his 500 Test wickets in just 144 innings, there is a stark difference between Muttiah Muralitharan and the rest of the bowlers on this list.

Muralitharan's unorthodox action and repertoire of doosras, googlies, and sliders bamboozled batters worldwide.

With 800 wickets in just 133 Tests, the Sri Lankan maestro took a ridiculous 6.02 wickets per match throughout his career. Unsurprisingly, he is the quickest bowler to achieve the milestone of 500 Test wickets.

Notably, this feat came against the formidable Australian batting lineup in Kandy in 2004, further amplifying his brilliance.