5 reasons why Hardik Pandya should bowl more in Test cricket

The Baroda-born born cricketer has all the skills in his repertoire to be deemed as a useful all-rounder

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 02 Aug 2017, 04:00 IST

The swashbuckling Hardik Pandya has been plying his trade for India for quite some time now. With the passage of time, he has developed himself into an integral part of the ODI and T20 teams. With sterling performances on the international circuit, Pandya has shown enough promise to be deemed a quality cricketer.

Recently, in India’s first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle, the Baroda-born cricketer made his Test debut. He impressed with the bat, but bowled only 10 overs in the entire game. Going forward, he has the potential to be a useful bowler in 5-Day cricket.

In our article, we take a look at five reasons why Hardik Pandya should bowl more often in Test cricket.

#5 Prospect of playing an extra pacer in foreign conditions

India often plays Test cricket outside the subcontinent where pitches are conducive to fast-bowling. In countries like South Africa, England, Australia and New Zealand, the decks are tailored as per the strengths of their team’s bowling, which is fast-bowling.

However, apart from the pitch assisting the pacers, the fast-bowlers also need to be equipped enough to reap benefits out of the favourable conditions. Hardik Pandya has all the skills in his repertoire, but he needs to bowl frequently in Test cricket to grind himself as a pacer.

He can also crank up the pace with the ball to a large extent, which can be a handful in non-sub-continent conditions, where a lot depends on how the pacers perform.