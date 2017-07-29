India vs Sri Lanka 2017, First Test: 5 Reasons why India humbled Sri Lanka at Galle

India brushed aside the Lankan Lions by a margin of 304 runs.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 29 Jul 2017, 18:40 IST

India beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs

The first Test of India’s tour of Sri Lanka in Galle ended in a one-sided affair as the tourists managed to humble the hosts by a massive margin of 304 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match Test series. India dominated right from the word go and didn’t look like handing the advantage to their rivals at any stage of the game.

India racked up 600 runs in the first innings after which their bowlers bowled the Lankans out for 291 runs. India in their second innings scored 240 for the loss of three wickets to set Sri Lanka a target of 550 runs. However, the Lankan batsmen struggled throughout their innings and stumbled to a hefty defeat.

As we move ahead, we take you through the reasons behind India’s victory in the first Test.

#5 Batsmen’s consistency in both innings

In order to win a Test match, batsmen have to be consistent in order to get runs on the board, which will eventually give the bowlers something to work with. During both India’s first and second innings, the batsmen were equally consistent and never allowed the Sri Lankan bowlers get on top of them.

India posted a colossal total in the first innings as most of their batsmen contributed with the bat. In the first innings, while Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara scored big with centuries, other batsmen like Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya also chipped in with useful knocks.

After getting out cheaply in the first innings, Abhinav Mukund chipped in with a handy knock of 81 runs in India’s second. Virat Kohli also notched up his 17th Test ton with a quick-fire knock of 103 runs in 136 balls.