England vs India 2018: 5 reasons why India can win the ODI and T20 series

Eoin Morgan and Virat Kohli posing with the Trophy

India's highly anticipated tour on England kicked off in style on Wednesday, when the Men in Blue registered an emphatic win over the Three Lions. England were riding high on confidence, having whitewashed the Aussies 5-0 and also registering the highest ever ODI score by a team in the third ODI.

Before the start of T20 Series there were talks of England being the most dominant limited overs side, but just they were all over the place against Indian Team in the first T20, which also highlighted the key factors that India can exploit to win the limited-overs series on English soil.

Here are the top 5 reasons why India can win 2018 ODI and T20 Series in England.

#1 Solid opening combination

Rohit and Shikhar are one of the most destructive opening pairs in world cricket

Since 2013, when Dhawan and Rohit started opening the batting for India in limited overs format, they have established themselves as India's first choice opening combination in coloured clothes. This left-right opening combination has amassed more than 3000 runs in 75 ODIs with an average of 45 and over 1100 runs in 35 T20 innings that they have played together. Such has been their consistency that batsmen like Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul have struggled to secure a place in the team.

Dhawan and Rohit's record has been phenomenal in England, their opening combination fired India to two consecutive Champions Trophy Finals in 2013 and 2017. With the summer coming up, the pitches won't swing as much in England and this opening partnership won't face much of a problem in smashing English bowlers all over the park, and if that happens India will have strong chances of grabbing the T20 and ODI Series.

