5 Reasons Why A Long Test Series Is Challenging

The first Test match between England and India was a close contest. India competed against the home team and lost the game by a narrow margin. If India win the second game at Lord's, the series will be tied 1-1 with three games to go!

This is the beauty of a five-match series, it stays open for a long period of time. A five-Test series is a rare occurrence in today’s T20-dominated era. However, if teams continue to play the way they did in the first Test, this situation might change in the future.

Here are five reasons why a long Test series is the way to go:

#1 Squad

It is not just about the 11 players that play on the field, it is about the entire squad. In a long series, a variety of players can be picked as per the conditions and requirements. Also, if a key player gets injured, the team’s bench strength is tested.

Team India had to face a big setback when Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were ruled out of the first Test. Even then, the Indian bowlers managed to pick up 20 wickets in the game. A youngster like Karun Nair might not get a game during the series but he will learn a lot from this tour.

#2 Form and Technique

Form is temporary but class is permanent. A batsman’s form might wither away in a Test or two but it takes a classy batsman to score consistently in five games. This holds true for a bowler as well. It takes a lot of character to keep performing for the team over a period of time.

The opposition can figure out a way to play a bowler over the course of a five-match series. Bowlers can spot weaknesses and work on ways to trap the batsmen. This is where the technique gets tested. Players need to evolve quickly to stay a step ahead of the opposition.

