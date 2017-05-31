5 reasons why England can win the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy

Playing in home conditions, the in-form England side is expected to lift the Champions Trophy and break their jinx in major ICC tournaments.

by Saransh Shenoy Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2017, 21:54 IST

The hosts will be favourites for the ICC Champions Trophy

As the 8th edition of the Champions Trophy gets underway in England with tomorrow’s opening game between England and Bangladesh at the Kennington Oval, the hosts start as firm favourites to win the tournament. Placed in Group A with Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh, England were runners-up to India in the previous edition in 2013, also hosted by them.

A lot has passed since, including a disappointing group stage exit in the 2015 World Cup, and the limited overs side has seen an overhaul since. But the new-look England is the most in-form team going into the big event.

Also read: ICC Champions Trophy: Top 5 run getters of 2017 from the participating nations

Here’s a look at 5 factors that make England prime contenders for the Trophy:

#5 A transformed side since 2015

Ever since their early exit from the 2015 World Cup, there has been a conscious effort from England to shift from a traditional approach to an attacking brand of cricket demanded by the modern game – evident in their selection of players and on-field attitude. For years, England had lagged behind other teams in these aspects.

A cricketing nation that put a major focus on Test cricket, there was a lack of intent from England in the limited overs game. Often, players more suitable for the longest format would make up even the limited overs side. Hence, with the notable exception of Kevin Pietersen, there was a dearth of natural stroke-makers in the team.

However, their embarrassing exit from the World Cup brought about a complete turnaround as the team and its attitude to shorter forms of cricket underwent an overhaul. A new set of players were picked, who are more suited to the shorter versions and possess the array of skills required to dominate.

As a result, the England limited overs side, under the leadership of Eoin Morgan, has switched their attitude in the format and transformed itself into a fearless group of match-winners, leapfrogging other teams in the matter of a couple of years to become one of the most dangerous sides in world cricket.