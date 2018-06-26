5 reasons why India can win the 2019 World Cup

The current Indian team is very much capable of lifting their second trophy in a span of eight years

Vishwanath ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2018, 19:15 IST Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli led India to the Champions Trophy final in England last year

After the shocking group stage exit from the 2007 World Cup, the Indian team's performance at all the ICC events was noteworthy. With less than a year left for the start of the cricketing extravaganza, India currently ranked No.2 behind the hometown team will be looking forward to lifting the coveted trophy for the third time.

India has been performing on a consistent basis after losing to New Zealand in the semi-final of the last World Cup. India was the numero uno side before England moved ahead of them recently. In last year's Champions trophy that was played in England, India fell short in the final and they will look to go one step ahead next year.

In the 10-team tournament, India is definitely one of the top contenders to win the tournament. India's case becomes stronger considering the fact that India will be touring England for the next two and half months, giving them ample time for the players to prepare.

In addition to that, here are the five reasons why India can win the World Cup in 2019:

#5 Dangerous opening combination

Rohit-Dhawan have been exceptional for the Indian team at the top

Shikhar Dhawan is known for bringing on his 'A-game' at the ICC events. He had a good time in the two champions trophies played in England. He was the leading run-scorer in last two editions of the now discontinued tournament. Shikhar Dhawan has been in the form of his life for the last one year or so and he will look forward to replicating the same in next year's tournament.

His partnership with Rohit Sharma, the only batsman to score three double centuries in ODI cricket, has been quite fruitful for the Indian team. The two batsmen together have scored 3323 runs opening the innings for India. The two put together 12 century and 9 half-century partnerships, showing that the two batsmen are not only capable of playing a quickfire innings at the top but also have the ability to play deep into the innings.

Rohit Sharma has been a very reliable batsman for Indian team after he started opening the innings in 2013 Champions trophy. Since then the supremely talented right-handed batsman has scored 4616 runs in 94 games at an average of 55 in ODI cricket. During this period, he made as many as 15 hundreds and now we can undoubtedly say that moving up the order is the best thing to happen in Rohit Sharma's career.

With the dynamic duo set to open the innings for India at the World Cup, India will definitely hope for some great starts and their performances will be crucial to India's success in the tournament.