5 reasons why India cannot take Sri Lanka lightly 

India should not write off Sri Lanka in the Test series and here's why.

by Umaima Saeed Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jul 2017, 19:27 IST

Herath’s form can be quite a threat to the Indian batsmen

The Indian Cricket Team, over the past few months, has been in a menacing form. They won all the series during their long home season and followed that up by emerging as the runners-up of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Soon later, they won the overseas ODI series against West Indies. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, suffered a group exit in the Champions Trophy, after which they were beaten by Zimbabwe in an ODI series earlier this month.

The two countries are all set to play three Tests, five ODIs and a solitary T20. The first Test will commence on July 26 at Galle.

Going into the tournament, India’s recent win records weigh the scales in their favour. However, cricket being an unexpected game, Sri Lanka can be dominating on their day.

Here are 5 reasons why an upbeat India should not write off the Islanders.

#1 The threat of Rangana Herath

The finest spinner in the squad, Herath’s threat, more than anything else, stands between India and a series victory. The last time when India toured Sri Lanka, they lost the first of the three Test series at Galle.

A new-look Indian squad, led by new captain Virat Kohli, was dismissed for only 112 runs on Day 4 of the first Test in their chase of 176 runs. Herath was the wrecker-in-chief as he took seven wickets to cause India’s tragic collapse.

The spinner has taken 384 wickets for Sri Lanka in Tests, which is only second to Muralitharan who ended his career with 800. In the last four home series, he was awarded the man of the series in all. Herath’s form can be quite a threat to the Indian batsmen.

