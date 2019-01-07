×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 reasons why India won the 2018-19 Test series in Australia

Harshil mange
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
403   //    07 Jan 2019, 15:17 IST

Indomitable India vs Audacious Australia
Indomitable India vs Audacious Australia

7th Jan 2018 will be remembered as the day India defeated Australia in their own backyard to register its first ever test series win in Australia. Despite missing 2 of its key players, S. Smith and D. Warner, Aussies were a force to reckon boosted by its world-class pace attack and led by Tim Paine. However, they were facing world’s number 1 Test side led by world’s number 1 batsman in Test and ODI (as per November ’18).

Virat Kohli and team walked into the first Test at Adelaide with a positive approach but the Aussie pace attack showed no mercy. Despite being 86/5, India bounced back courtesy Pujara’s century and a supreme bowling performance to win the test by 31 runs.

The 2nd Test at Perth gave tough time to the batsmen of both teams as the pitch cracked open from day 3. On a pitch where N. Lyon scalped 8 Indian wickets, India probably missed the trick of playing a full-time spinner. Australia walked out of this test with great pride to level the series 1-1.

With lots of on-field banters that happened during the 1st two tests, all eyes were on the Boxing Day Test at the ever so fast, bouncy, and iconic Melbourne. Having won the toss, India batted first and how! For the first time in the series, India declared with 443 runs on the board. Australia fell like 9-pins (11 pins in fact) courtesy J. Bumrah who was on fire as he bundled Australia out for a paltry score of 151.

India chose not to enforce follow-on to score hasty 106 runs in their 2nd innings to give Australia a stiff target of 399 runs. India won the 3rd Test!

With only one more Test to play, India was certain of not losing the series and retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. But Kohli was here with a positive mindset of winning tests in Australia. What followed was Indian batsmen thrashing the Australian pace attack for a magnanimous 622 runs.

This total ensured that Indians have ensured themselves a historic series win against Australia which no Indian team has achieved before. Then came insult to injury for Australia as India imposed follow on with Australian totals that read 300 and 250.

Let us have a closer look at 5 reasons which turned this Border-Gavaskar 2018-19 test series in favour of India.

1 / 6 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli
Harshil mange
CONTRIBUTOR
I believe, Sports is the best invention by Mankind. At Sportskeeda, I will strive to give you all an interesting perspective on the sport each time.
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 reasons why India won the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 reasons why India won the...
RELATED STORY
Unforgettable moments from the India-Australia Test series 
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India: 5 Unnoticed things from the Test series
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India could win the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19: 5 reasons why India won the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: 3 reasons why India can the Test...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Reasons why India should...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 2018-19: 3 reasons to play Kuldeep...
RELATED STORY
6 captains who have won a Test series in Australia since...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia won by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India won by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia won by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India won by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan
IND 622/7
AUS 300/10 & 6/0
Match Drawn
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
South Africa Women v Sri Lanka Women Twenty20 Series 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us