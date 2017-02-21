5 reasons why Indian Cricketers should be permitted to play overseas T20 leagues

The Indian cricketers need to move beyond international cricket tournaments and Indian Premier League.

by Shruti Singh Sadbhav Top 5 / Top 10 21 Feb 2017, 20:04 IST

Professional T-20 leagues have gained immense popularity over the years. Cricket followers all over the world perceive these tournaments as an excellent medium for cricketers to stage their skills and discover new potentials.

One of the most successful sports leagues in the world, the Indian Premier League evidently became a huge professional and commercial success. Players from different countries come together to play as one team and display varying levels of intermixing of diverse cultures.

Carribean Premier League, South Africa Ram Slam T-20 league, England NatWest T-20 Blast League, Big Bash League are few other such tournaments held across the globe. Although they do not enjoy as much popularity as IPL, they are definitely a platform which the cricketers need to enhance their performance.

Such leagues are essential for all cricketers as it helps them to understand the mindset of their contemporaries against whom they will play in time. This is the prime advantage that the foreign players get when they play in IPL.

Similarly, Indian cricketers can participate in the T-20 leagues overseas and reap this benefit. Thus it's time that BCCI allows Men in Blue to start participating actively in these leagues. Here, we have listed five most important reasons why they should do so.

#1 Knowing the conditions

For the past few years, experts and fans have continuously raised questions upon the way Indian national cricket team performs overseas.These popular cricket leagues worldwide will provide an excellent opportunity for the Indian cricket team to ply their trades on the foreign grounds.

This experience will help them when they visit the respective countries for international matches. It is a perfect opportunity to understand all the external factors that affect the game and mould their techniques accordingly. Being aware of the conditions can prove a crucial point when the team is under pressure.