5 reasons why Virat Kohli's injury might be a blessing in disguise for India

Virat Kohli's absence could be productive for Team India.

Hrishant Singhal CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 15:38 IST

Virat Kohli is unarguably the best player in white ball cricket. With him suffering a neck injury, the team management will have a lot to ponder upon if he is ruled out of the England series. In the past couple of years, India have had a lot of problems with their middle order; Dhoni's waning finishing abilities have not helped them either. In such a situation it has been India's top order led by Virat who have won most of the games for them.

Although his injury will deplete the side, with the rise of Dinesh Karthik as a finisher, Dhoni's recent form and the class of KL Rahul, India have a lot to look forward to.

Virat's absence can even prove to be a boon for India in the following ways:

#1 Bench Strength gets tested

For the middle order, the selectors had picked 4 players who would have fought for 2 slots - Ambati Rayudu, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik and KL Rahul. Dinesh Karthik's place at No.6 is all but a surety with his excellent form and that spectacular knock he played in the Nidahas Trophy final.

If Virat is fit in time for the England series, then India would only be able to give one other player a go. With it being a 3-match series, the management would also have to back the player for all the matches even if he fails in the first two. Virat's absence would allow India to try two players in the middle order and then the performances of both can be compared. In the future, the player who performs better can be backed.