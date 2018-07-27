5 Reasons why MS Dhoni holds the key in 2019 World Cup

Saumin Parmar FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.07K // 27 Jul 2018, 05:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The World Cup 2019 is approaching fast and Team India is in the best possible shape, in terms of playing squad as well as the bench strength. However, one of the issues floating in the media is the hype surrounding MS Dhoni’s form and his undecided future. Though he is going to be an integral part of the Men in Blue’s plans for the World Cup, he is facing a lot of flak of late.

At a stage where Dhoni is right now, the talk about numbers do not even make it to the discussion. A cool head over his shoulders maintaining a zen-like calm and in the process enriching the entire playing unit both on and off the field is simply breath-taking.

For a man who has spent close to 15 years at the highest level, it would be best if thoughts about his future are laid to rest by those speculating it. Having donned the hats of a successful wicketkeeper, player and a captain, Dhoni is at the crossroads where the media attention won’t bother him, but there is very little left to prove.

With 321 ODIs and 93 T20Is in his kitty, he is all set to help Team India conquer the final frontier of the 2019 World Cup to be held in England, but what matters more are the qualities that he brings to the table.

Take a look at the reasons on why he still can’t be written off.

#5 Great runner between the wickets

The answer to this simply lies in a video that went viral a couple of months back where Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya were involved in a 100-meter dash in one of the practice sessions. Pandya is undoubtedly one of the quickest Indian on the field, but he was no match to Dhoni’s sprint.

Another video that surfaced during the IPL showed him racing with fellow Chennai Super Kings and West Indian Dwayne Bravo. Again, no prizes for guessing the winner. His knack of running the quick singles and turning ones into twos is a treat to watch. Add to that, his sense of the opposition's field placement and so on.

1 / 5 NEXT