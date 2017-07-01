5 reasons why Rahul Dravid’s renewal as coach of India A and U19 team is a great move

Retaining Rahul Dravid as the coach was the right decision and will benefit the youngsters' development.

by Umaima Saeed Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jul 2017, 23:45 IST

Rahul Dravid brings with him a wealth of international experience

After former member of the Supreme Court Appointed Committee of Members (CoA) Ramachandra Guha resigned, there emerged a conflict of interest in the BCCI, according to which a national coach cannot be the coach of an IPL team. But the conflict of interest is now a thing of the past as the Indian board has extended Rahul Dravid’s contract as the coach of the U19 and India A teams for the next two years. By the virtue of that, the former Indian captain will not mentor the Delhi Daredevils in IPL 11.

Extra cover: Rahul Dravid's salary increased from Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 5 crore per annum

Dravid was appointed as the coach of the India A and U-19 teams in June 2015 and his contributions to both the sides were numerous during his two years at the helm. Choosing to continue with his old role over an IPL contract proves Dravid’s determination on shaping the future of Indian cricket. Here we look at 5 reason why his renewal as coach of the junior India teams is a great move.

#1 His own credibility as a player

“All these things going around is not aggression. If you want to see aggression, look into Rahul Dravid's eyes," former Australian legend Matthew Hayden once told of Dravid. And that explains the unparalleled temperament Dravid possesses, and the kind of role model he can become for the cubs of Indian cricket.

The Dravid of his pre-retirement days needs no introduction. The ‘Wall’ of Indian cricket, Dravid participated in three World Cups with the Indian team, in 1999, 2003, and 2007. A man of Dravid’s indisputable expertise and knowledge certainly has a lot to offer to the budding India Internationals.

He stood up for India in the most challenging situations, which reflects his persona. One such person will always excel as a coach.