5 reasons why Sachin: A Billion Dreams did complete justice to Sachin Tendulkar

A Billion Dreams condenses a 40-year roller coaster journey into a 140-minute film, poignantly capturing the celebrated career of Sachin.

“Mai khelega”

These two words from a shaken 16-year old in 1989, having just copped a rip-snorter flush on his nose, embodied the spirit of a journey that, in the next 24 years, would unravel itself to become synonymous with an entire country’s love for cricket.



Amidst all of life’s crests and troughs, unparalleled success and gut-wrenching failure, Sachin Tendulkar soldiered on to do what he was born to do, bat.



With the release of Sachin: A Billion Dreams, 28 years after he first strapped his pads for India, the world has got to witness his journey on the big screen from first to last, reliving his life’s unmatchable memories, all with him by their side.



And, here are five reasons why the movie did complete justice to the man himself:

#5 It touches upon all the important milestones in his career

To condense a 40-year roller coaster journey into a 140-minute film is no mean task, to actually include almost everything from a glittering career so celebrated is an act worth complimenting.



Right from his childhood days, struggling but still surviving the tough rungs of life as a budding cricketer, to his final game and life beyond it, Sachin The Film encompasses almost everything noteworthy.



The six World Cups, culminating with the all important one in 2011, the Desert Storm of 1998, the 35th hundred in 2005, the mammoth 200 in 2010: everything finds a spot. So do the people who helped him become what he did. The role of his wife Anjali is incomparable, and she rightfully holds prominence in the movie, along with their kids and the rest of the family.