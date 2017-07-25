5 Reasons why the Sri Lanka series is a make or break for Abhinav Mukund’s career

Abhinav Mukund will be playing his second series since his comeback into the Indian team

Time is out running out for Abhinav Mukund

The Indian team for the tour to Sri Lanka has now been announced. The Men in Blue will be playing a 3-Test, 5-ODI and a one-off T20 series against their neighbours over a period of 7 weeks - which will begin on the 26th of July till and end on 6th September.

Abhinav Mukund, who has been a part of the India’s Test squad in their previous series against Australia, has also found a place on the team - and this series might turn out to be pivotal in the career of the talented left-handed batsman from Tamil Nadu.

We take a look at five reasons why the Sri Lankan series is a make or break for Abhinav Mukund

#5 Age may become a factor

Cricket is a sport where players approximately kick-start their career in their early 20s and go to play till their mid-30s. Thereafter, cricketers start planning to hang their boots up from international cricket. Age is thus crucial for a cricketer in order to shape up their career.

Abhinav Mukund did commence his venture at 21, but struggled to stay put in his position in International cricket. The left-handed batsman is now 27 years old and this might be his last opportunity to show his prowess with the willow at the highest level.

There is no doubting the player's talent, but it needs to be substantiated into something productive for his career to develop. If Mukund fails to deliver against Sri Lanka, then it might be curtains for his International career.

