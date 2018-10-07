5 reasons why the Rajkot Test win was memorable for India

Ankit Pattnaik FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 247 // 07 Oct 2018, 08:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The stage was set for an emphatic Indian win on the very first day itself when Virat Kohli finally won a toss after losing all in England. India put up a mammoth 364 runs on board at stumps which seemed more than enough for Virat & co. to ensure India’s 100th Test win on home soil.

Though touted as a preparation series prior to yet another litmus test Down Under, this 2 Tests series is all about testing India’s bench strength.

Trying out new batting combination was the most anticipated thing to happen as teen sensation Prithvi Shaw made a perfect debut in whites for India, KL Rahul was rewarded yet another opening slot for his 148 against England at The Oval, Kuldeep Yadav regained his flair in Test cricket, Rishabh Pant continued to impress, and so many things happened ‘good’ to India in these two and a half days.

Let’s analyse 5 reasons as to why the Rajkot Test was memorable for India.

Prithvi Shaw’s debut

With a blistering century, the 18-year-old teen sensation and India's U-19 World Cup winning captain announced his arrival into international cricket in a wa any teenager would ever have dreamt of.

Hailing from the ‘Mumbai school of batsmanship’, the young debutant was uncharacteristic of his calm demeanour and innocent looks as he hit classy boundaries all around the park to notch up a fabulous century on debut that included 19 boundaries. (134 of 154; SR: 87).

The youngster’s batting style strongly resembled with that of explosive opener Virender Sehwag. Clearly, alarm bells have started ringing over a few out-of-form batsmen as this teenager is knocking the door with a ‘Man of the Match’ performance on debut.

1 / 5 NEXT