5 reasons why Virat Kohli will do well in the 2018 tour of England

Shankar Narayan FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2018, 21:48 IST 1.67K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

In just under 10 days time, India will embark on, what looks like yet another grueling season of cricket, which will see them play England and Australia in their own backyards in two full-fledged series.

The moment one utters the word 'England', there is only one player who comes to mind: Virat Kohli. The right-hander had a forgettable outing with the bat in 2014 when he made 134 runs in the five matches and he followed that with an equally poor ODI series scoring a mere 54 runs in four matches.

However, time heals everything and as he and his side make their way to England at the end of this month, Kohli will believe he is a much better player than what he was, four years ago and so can overcome the ghosts of that trip.

Here are five reasons why Kohli will do well in the 2018 tour of England:

The leader of the pack

He will be ready for England, make no mistake

Often in cricket, one hears pundits speak about whose team it is. Is it the captain's team or the coach's team. Who is the person running the side?

In India's case, it is very clear right now that Kohli is that man. He is the leader of this pack. Unlike 2014, he is not just any batsman or a member of this squad, which would tour this time around. He is the one everyone looks up to for the way he plays the game with the bat, on the field, in training sessions etc.

Ever since he first led India at Adelaide in 2014, it has become more and more evident that he thrives under responsibility. His game elevates a bit when he is carrying extra load and in England, as the leader of this young yet very talented squad, he will be ready to correct what went wrong in 2014 and look to help India win their first series in England in 11 years.

He will have surely written another page in his growing legacy as captain if he manages to do that.