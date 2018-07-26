5 Reasons Why Watching Test Cricket In England Is Exciting

yash pawaskar FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 768 // 26 Jul 2018, 22:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India won the recent T20 series in England and captain Morgan’s troops demonstrated why they are a force to reckon with by winning the ODI series. Now, it’s time for the Test matches. This battle for supremacy will involve five grueling encounters between two competitive teams.

While England has the home advantage, the English summer has made things a bit easy for the Indians. They will be determined to rectify their recent record in England. Then there are battles within a battle, like Kohli vs English conditions and bowlers, and Indian spinners vs English batsmen.

England has always been a destination to watch cricket for the cricket lovers all around the world. The conditions, environment and above all, the knowledgeable English spectators who admire each piece of good performance by the players of either side, makes England a place to witness live cricket. To add to it, the following reasons make it all the more exciting to watch Test cricket in England from the comfort of your home.

#1. English Conditions

England is a place where the ball swings a lot. The Dukes ball is dreaded by the batsmen because of its deadly movement in the air. English conditions tend to change rapidly as well. Thus, as a batsman, it gets difficult to set any long-term goals.

The bowlers tend to have the advantage when the conditions are overcast. Due to the unpredictability of the whether conditions, one really doesn’t know which session might be washed off or curtailed due to bad light. This adds an element of surprise and things do not get predictable, making the game interesting.

1 / 5 NEXT