Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Reasons Why Watching Test Cricket In England Is Exciting

yash pawaskar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
768   //    26 Jul 2018, 22:09 IST

England v Pakistan: 2nd Test - Day Three

India won the recent T20 series in England and captain Morgan’s troops demonstrated why they are a force to reckon with by winning the ODI series. Now, it’s time for the Test matches. This battle for supremacy will involve five grueling encounters between two competitive teams.

While England has the home advantage, the English summer has made things a bit easy for the Indians. They will be determined to rectify their recent record in England. Then there are battles within a battle, like Kohli vs English conditions and bowlers, and Indian spinners vs English batsmen.

England has always been a destination to watch cricket for the cricket lovers all around the world. The conditions, environment and above all, the knowledgeable English spectators who admire each piece of good performance by the players of either side, makes England a place to witness live cricket. To add to it, the following reasons make it all the more exciting to watch Test cricket in England from the comfort of your home.

#1. English Conditions

England v Pakistan: 1st Test - Day Four

England is a place where the ball swings a lot. The Dukes ball is dreaded by the batsmen because of its deadly movement in the air. English conditions tend to change rapidly as well. Thus, as a batsman, it gets difficult to set any long-term goals.

The bowlers tend to have the advantage when the conditions are overcast. Due to the unpredictability of the whether conditions, one really doesn’t know which session might be washed off or curtailed due to bad light. This adds an element of surprise and things do not get predictable, making the game interesting.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket James Anderson Virat Kohli Edgbaston Cricket Ground Lord's Cricket Ground Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
yash pawaskar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket Fanatic, Author, Blogger, Movie-buff, Music Lover, Photography Enthusiast, Traveler, Learner...
5 reasons why India could win the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 reasons why India can win Test series...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 batsmen to watch out for in the...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why India can beat England in England
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 key players for England in the...
RELATED STORY
India vs England: 3 reasons why the 2014 result could be...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Things to look forward to in the...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Virat Kohli will do well in the 2018 tour...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
India vs England: 4 Reasons why England start as...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
| 10:00 AM
IND 395/10
ESX 237/5 (58.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Essex trail India by 158 runs with 5 wickets remaining
IND VS ESX live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us