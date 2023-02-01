5 records that were broken in the 3rd T20I of the India vs New Zealand 2023 series

The India vs New Zealand 2023 T20I series is now done and dusted. India made an excellent comeback after losing the series opener in Ranchi to secure a 2-1 series win against the Blackcaps.

India lost the first T20I by 21 runs but won the second T20I by six wickets to set up a series decider in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill brought his 'A' game to the table at the Narendra Modi Stadium and smashed a century to help India record a memorable win.

Several records were broken during the series decider of the India vs. New Zealand series. Here's a list of the top five records that were shattered.

#1 Shubman Gill broke Virat Kohli's record

Shubman Gill hit his maiden T20I hundred (Image: BCCI)

As mentioned earlier, Shubman Gill scored a hundred in the third T20I against New Zealand. Opening the innings for the home side, Gill aggregated 126 runs off 63 balls. He smashed 12 fours and seven sixes in his entertaining knock.

With his 126-run knock, Gill now owns the record for the highest individual score for India in T20Is. He broke Virat Kohli's record of 122 runs, which he scored against Afghanistan last year.

#2 Shubman Gill broke Suresh Raina's record

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



23yr 146d - Shubman Gill*

23yr 156d - Suresh Raina

24yr 131d - KL Rahul



#INDvsNZ Youngest Indian to Score T20I Century23yr 146d - Shubman Gill*23yr 156d - Suresh Raina24yr 131d - KL Rahul Youngest Indian to Score T20I Century23yr 146d - Shubman Gill*23yr 156d - Suresh Raina24yr 131d - KL Rahul#INDvsNZ

With the hundred against the Blackcaps, Shubman Gill now has a century to his name in all three formats of international cricket. Gill has achieved the feat at the age of 23 years and 146 days.

He broke Suresh Raina's record for being the youngest Indian to score a hundred in all three formats of international cricket. Raina accomplished the record at the age of 23 years and 156 days. The world record still belongs to Ahmed Shehzad, who was 22 years and 127 days old when he scored a ton in all three formats.

#3 Ishan Kishan broke Rishabh Pant's record

CricBeat @Cric_beat



8.00 - Ishan Kishan vs NZ*

10.00 - Rishabh Pant vs AUS

11.00 - MS Dhoni vs SL



#INDvsNZ Lowest Average by Indian WK in 3 match T20I Series8.00 - Ishan Kishan vs NZ*10.00 - Rishabh Pant vs AUS11.00 - MS Dhoni vs SL Lowest Average by Indian WK in 3 match T20I Series 8.00 - Ishan Kishan vs NZ*10.00 - Rishabh Pant vs AUS11.00 - MS Dhoni vs SL#INDvsNZ

While Shubman Gill delighted the fans in Ahmedabad with his classy batting, his opening partner Ishan Kishan had a forgettable series. Kishan ended the series with 24 runs from three innings at an average of eight.

He has now set a new record for the lowest average for an Indian wicket-keeper batter in a three-match T20I series. Rishabh Pant previously held this record with an average of 10 in a series against Australia in 2018-19.

#4 India broke their own record

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Biggest ever win against a Test playing nation in T20is:



- India - 168 runs Vs New Zealand.

- India - 143 runs Vs Ireland.

- Pakistan - 143 Vs West Indies. Biggest ever win against a Test playing nation in T20is:- India - 168 runs Vs New Zealand.- India - 143 runs Vs Ireland.- Pakistan - 143 Vs West Indies.

India held the world record for the biggest win against a Test-playing nation in T20Is. Back in 2018, the Men in Blue recorded a 143-run win against Ireland. Even Pakistan beat West Indies by 143 runs in 2018.

The Men in Blue are now the undisputed holders of this world record thanks to their 168-run victory over the Blackcaps earlier tonight.

#5 New Zealand broke Ireland's record

The Kiwi batters failed to impress in Ahmedabad (Image: BCCI)

New Zealand lost all their wickets for just 66 runs in 12.1 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Blackcaps have now set a new record for the lowest total in 20-over matches against India.

Ireland held the record previously with a total of 70 runs in a match played at Dublin in 2018. New Zealand are at the top of this list now.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Poll : 0 votes