5 records that were broken in the 2nd T20I of India vs New Zealand series

The second T20I of the India-New Zealand series is now in the history books.

The Men in Blue registered a comprehensive win at the Bay Oval on Sunday (November 20) and gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Suryakumar Yadav's ton inspired India to a 65-run victory.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first. The decision did not go in the home side's favor as Yadav smashed an unbeaten 51-ball 111 to guide India to a 191-run total in 20 innings. India could have breached the 200-run mark, but Tim Southee's hat-trick kept them down to 191/6.

In reply, the Blackcaps lost all their wickets for just 126 runs. Captain Williamson fought like a lone warrior. However, his 52-ball 61 went in vain as India cruised to an emphatic win.

Here's a look at the five records that were broken during the second T20I match between India and New Zealand.

#1 New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson creates unique world record

Kiwi speedster Lockie Ferguson is one of the most dangerous fast bowlers in T20I cricket at the moment. He has a decent record against India and on Sunday, he became the first bowler to affect multiple hit-wicket dismissals in T20I matches.

Last year, when the Blackcaps visited India, Ferguson dismissed Harshal Patel hit wicket. On Sunday, Shreyas Iyer hit his own stumps while facing Ferguson.

#2 Indian spinners break their own record

Generally, the conditions in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) assist the fast bowlers. It is rare to see spinners dominating on such pitches, but the Indian spinners tormented the Blackcaps batters at the Bay Oval.

For the first time in T20I cricket history, Indian spinners took more than five wickets in an SENA country. Off-spinner Deepak Hooda took a four-wicket haul, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar scalped three wickets between them to help India set a new record.

#3 Deepak Hooda breaks Jasprit Bumrah's record

Deepak Hooda bowled a dream spell to end with figures of 4/10 in Sunday's match against the Blackcaps. He bowled just 2.5 overs, where he dismissed Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Daryl Mitchell.

With this performance, Hooda now owns the record for the best figures by an Indian in a T20I on New Zealand soil. He broke Jasprit Bumrah's record of 3/12 from a few years ago.

#4 Suryakumar Yadav shatters Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan's record

Sunday's match was an eventful game for the Indian players, who broke several records and aso lead their team to a win. Before Deepak Hooda captured the best figures by an Indian in New Zealand, Suryakumar Yadav smashed the highest men's T20I score for an Indian against the Blackcaps.

Previously, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan jointly held the record for their knock of 80 runs in 2017. Yadav is now at the top with his 111-run innings.

#5 Suryakumar Yadav overtakes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul

Suryakumar Yadav has smashed two T20I hundreds over the course of his short career so far, and both of them have come at a strike rate of more than 200. He took 49 deliveries for his hundred against the Blackcaps at the Bay Oval, thereby becoming the first Indian player to hit two T20I centuries with a 200+ strike rate.

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, meanwhile, have scored a hundred only once in their T20I careers.

