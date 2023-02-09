5 records that were broken on Day 1 of India vs Australia 2023 1st Test

Day 1 of the India vs Australia 2023 Test series is now done and dusted. India dominated the Aussies on the opening day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first. The decision did not work in his team's favor though, as the Indians bundled their rivals out for just 177 runs in the first innings. Spin bowler Ravindra Jadeja was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 5/47 in 22 overs.

Jadeja received fine support from Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami as Australia lost all their wickets for 177 runs. In reply, India ended Day 1 with 77 runs on the board for the loss of one wicket. Captain Rohit Sharma is unbeaten on 56 off 69 balls.

Multiple records were shattered on the opening day of the 2023 India vs Australia series. Here's a list of the top five of them.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav became India's oldest all-format debutant

#INDvAUS Suryakumar Yadav is now the only Indian whose Test, ODI and T20I debut came after turning 30 years old. Suryakumar Yadav is now the only Indian whose Test, ODI and T20I debut came after turning 30 years old.#INDvAUS

Two Indian cricketers received their maiden Test cap today. KS Bharat and Suryakumar Yadav both started their careers against Australia. Neither of them got a chance to bat on the opening day, but Yadav has already created a new record.

The right-handed batter became the first player in Indian cricket history to debut in T20Is (30y 181d), ODIs (30y 307d) and Tests (32y 148d) after turning 30 years old.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin broke Anil Kumble's record

#INDvsAUS Least matches taken to Complete 450 Test Wickets80 - Muralitharan89 - Ravi Ashwin*93 - Anil Kumble100 - Glenn McGrath101 - Shane Warne Least matches taken to Complete 450 Test Wickets80 - Muralitharan89 - Ravi Ashwin*93 - Anil Kumble100 - Glenn McGrath101 - Shane Warne#INDvsAUS

Ravichandran Ashwin returned with figures of 3/42 in the first innings against Australia at the VCA Stadium. He completed 450 wickets in Test cricket during his spell and became the fastest Indian cricketer to do so.

Ashwin accomplished the feat in his 89th Test match, breaking Anil Kumble's record of 93 matches. Muttiah Muralitharan still owns the world record, having touched the milestone in 80 matches.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja continued his dominance against Steve Smith

#INDvsAUS 18 at Delhi21 at Ranchi37 at Nagpur*Ravindra Jadeja ~ 1st ever bowler to Bowled out Smith for 3 times 18 at Delhi21 at Ranchi37 at Nagpur*Ravindra Jadeja ~ 1st ever bowler to Bowled out Smith for 3 times 💥#INDvsAUS

Ravindra Jadeja bamboozled Steve Smith on the opening day of the India vs Australia 2023 Test series and dismantled his stumps. This was the third time in Test cricket history that Smith lost his stumps to Jadeja.

The Indian all-rounder became the first player to dismiss Smith bowled out thrice. Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Rangana Herath and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have all done it twice.

#4 Alex Carey broke Virender Sehwag's record

India vs Australia - 1st Test: Day 1 (Image: Getty)

The Australian side had a tough time in the middle today, but Alex Carey achieved success against India with his reverse sweeps. Carey played with intent and scored 36 runs off 33 balls, smashing seven fours. His strike rate in the innings was 109.09.

With this performance, Carey now has the highest strike rate among batters who have scored at least 30 runs in Tests at the VCA Stadium. Virender Sehwag previously held the record with a strike rate of 87.28.

#5 Ravindra Jadeja broke Glenn McGrath's record in India vs Australia matches

India vs Australia - 1st Test: Day 1 (Image: Getty)

Ravindra Jadeja scalped five wickets in 22 overs, conceding only 47 runs on Day 1 of the India vs Australia 2023 series. Courtesy of this spell, Jadeja now has the best bowling average in Border-Gavaskar Trophy history.

Among bowlers who have bowled at least 1000 balls in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy matches, Glenn McGrath previously held the top spot with an average of 18.64, but Jadeja has replaced him at the top with his current average being 18.16.

