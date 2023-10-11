5 records that were broken during Pakistan's historic 6-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the 2023 ODI World Cup 

In what was a high-scoring thriller, Pakistan managed to come out on top and beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in Match 8 of the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 10.

In front of a mammoth target of 345 runs, the Pakistani unit dished out a confidence-boosting win ahead of their highly anticipated game against India on October 14.

Batting first, Sri Lanka got a good start with a 102-run stand between Pathum Nissanka (51) and Kusal Mendis for the second wicket. Then, Mendis joined hands with Sadeera Samarawickrama to pile up 111 runs for the third wicket.

Both Mendis (122) and Samarawickrama (108) got to their respective centuries which led Sri Lanka to post a total of 344/9 on the board.

With a decent spin attack to counter and a huge mountain to climb, Pakistan had an arduous task in front of them. They even endured a dodgy start, losing both Imam-ul-Haq (12) and Babar Azam (10) within the powerplay.

The team was under extreme pressure when Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan took charge and steadied the ship for Pakistan. Both added 176 runs for the fourth wicket and drag Pakistan closer to the target.

Both Rizwan (131*) and Shafique (113) completed their centuries before Iftikhar Ahmed's late cameo of 22* off 10 balls sealed the deal for Pakistan in 48.2 overs.

The run-fest in Hyderabad also led to a slew of records being broken. Below is a compilation of five such records.

#1 Highest successful run-chase in ODI World Cup history

A team that never chased down a 265+ run total ever in ODI World Cups, put in a superlative batting display to record the highest run-chase in the history of the prestigious tournament.

With Pakistan hunting down the stiff target of 345, they have now become the team with the highest successful run-chase in ODI World Cup history.

They surpassed Ireland on the list. The Irish unit chased down 329 runs in their unforgettable clash against England at the 2011 ODI World Cup in Bengaluru.

#2 First instance of 4 batters hitting centuries in an ODI World Cup

4 different batters scored centuries on Tuesday [Getty Images]

The clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka proved to be a rare ODI where as many as four different batters reached the three-figure mark.

While Kusal Mendis (122) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (108) scored centuries for Sri Lanka, Abdullah Shafique (113) and Mohammad Rizwan (131*) got the job done for Pakistan.

This is the first instance in an ODI World Cup game where four different batters scored centuries. Overall, this is only the third-ever instance in ODI cricket.

#3 Highest score by a Pakistani wicket-keeper in Men's ODI World Cups

Mohammad Rizwan acknowledging his hundred [Getty Images]

Mohammad Rizwan played probably his best-ever ODI knock to help Pakistan script down a perfect chase. He made a superb 131* off 121 balls, which is now also the highest individual score by a Pakistani batter in ODI World Cup history.

The previous best score by a Pakistani wicketkeeper was recorded by Sarfaraz Ahmed, who scored 101* against Ireland at the 2015 ODI World Cup in Adelaide.

Rizwan's 131*-run knock is also the second-highest individual score by any Pakistani in the history of the showpiece tournament.

#4 First Pakistani to hit a century on a Men's ODI World Cup debut

Abdullah Shafique raisinh his bat after his milestone [Getty Images]

With Pakistan team dropping Fakhar Zaman due to poor form, it gave Abdullah Shafique to showcase his mettle on the grandest stage of all.

The elegant right-hander remained calm and made his night memorable by smashing 113 runs off 103 balls. In doing so, the 23-year-old became the first-ever Pakistani player to hit a century on his ODI World Cup debut.

#5 Pakistan now become the team with the most successful record against a particular team in Men's ODI World Cups

With their six-wicket triumph in Hyderabad, Pakistan continued their dominance over Sri Lanka in men's ODI World Cup matches.

The two teams have now collided eight times, with Pakistan coming out on top on every occasion. Their 8-0 lead over Sri Lanka is now the most successful record by any team against a particular opponent in the history of the tournament.

The second-most successful record is with Team India, who have won all seven of their men's ODI World Cup matches against Pakistan. Pakistan would hope that their Asian rivals don't join them in the dominating record.

Also read: