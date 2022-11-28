5 records held by Indian players in List A cricket

Maharashtra captain and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad created history on Monday, November 28, becoming the first batter to slam seven sixes in an over in List A cricket.

The right-handed batter achieved the feat during the penultimate over of Maharashtra's innings in the second quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 against Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad.

Gaikwad took on left-arm spinner Shiva Singh and clobbered him for seven sixes, one of which came off a no-ball. A total of 43 runs were scored off the over, matching the record of Brett Hampton and Joe Carter, off Willem Ludick, for the Northern Districts against Central Districts in a Ford Trophy game in Hamilton in the 2018-19 season.

During his record-breaking innings, Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 220 off 159 balls, a knock which featured 10 fours and 16 sixes as Maharashtra ended their innings on 330/5.

In the wake of Gaikwad’s exploits in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 encounter on Monday, we take a look at five significant records held by Indian players in List A cricket.

#1 Most hundreds in List A cricket - Sachin Tendulkar

Former Team India batter Sachin Tendulkar. Pic: Getty Images

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for having scored the most number of hundreds in List A cricket. In an illustrious career, he played a total of 551 matches and smashed 60 hundreds.

He amassed 21,999 runs in his List A career at an average of 45.54 with a best of 200*. Apart from 60 tons, the Master Blaster also notched up 114 half-centuries.

Another Indian batting run machine, Virat Kohli, is second on the list. The 34-year-old has slammed 47 centuries in 296 matches at an average of 56.50. England’s Graham Gooch (44) and Graeme Hick (40) and Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara (39) complete the top five.

#2 Best figures in an innings - Shahbaz Nadeem

Jharkhand left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem.

Jharkhand left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem holds the record for the best figures in an innings in List A cricket. He claimed 8/10 in 10 overs against Rajasthan in Chennai during the 2018/19 Vijay Hazare Trophy. In what was an exceptional bowling display, four of Nadeem’s 10 overs were maidens.

The spinner’s brilliance saw Rajasthan being bowled out for 73 in 28.3 overs after they won the toss and decided to bat first. Jharkhand chased the total down in 14.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

The earlier List A record was also held by an Indian left-arm spinner Rahul Sanghvi. He claimed 8/15 in 9.5 overs for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in Una in 1997/98.

#3 Most runs in an innings - Narayan Jagadeesan

Tamil Nadu opening batter Narayan Jagadeesan in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Tamil Nadu’s wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan also created history during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, breaking the record for the highest individual score in List A cricket. The 26-year-old smashed 277 off 141 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in Bengaluru in an Elite Group C match on November 21.

Over the course of his innings, which saw him whack 25 fours and 15 sixes, Jagadeesan went past Alistair Brown, who had scored 268 off 160 balls for Surrey against Glamorgan at The Oval on June 19, 2002.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma (264), Australia’s D'Arcy Short (257) and Men in Blue opener Shikhar Dhawan (248) complete the top five.

#4 Most consecutive hundreds - Narayan Jagadeesan

Jagadeesan broke a number of records during his 277.

During his knock of 277, Jagadeesan also created a new record for notching up the most consecutive hundreds in List A cricket (five). Before his 277, he scored 128 off 123 against Haryana, 168 off 140 against Goa, 107 off 113 against Chhattisgarh, and 114* off 112 against Andhra.

Former Sri Lankan captain Sangakkara, South Africa’s Alviro Petersen, and Karnataka opener Devdutt Padikkal have hit four consecutive hundreds in List A cricket.

Sangakkara achieved the feat during the 2015 ODI World Cup, while Petersen did the same while playing for the Highveld Lions in South Africa. Padikkal joined the list by clubbing four consecutive tons in the 2020-21 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Jagadeesan's five hundred is also a new record for the most tons in a single season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kohli (2008-09), Prithvi Shaw (2020-21), Gaikwad (2021-22), and Padikkal (2020-21) have four each to their names.

#5 Most stumpings in a career - MS Dhoni

Former India captain MS Dhoni. Pic: Getty Images

Former India captain MS Dhoni holds the record for having affected the most number of stumpings in List A cricket.

In a career that lasted from 1999-2019, the 41-year-old played 423 matches and has 141 stumpings to his name. He affected a total of 543 dismissals, 402 of which were catches.

Pakistan’s Moin Khan (139), England’s Steve Rhodes (129), Sri Lanka’s Sangakkara (124), and England’s Paul Nixon (99) complete the top five list with regard to most stumpings in List A cricket.

Also Read: 5 left-handed batters who have proved to be Team India's nemesis over the years

Poll : 0 votes