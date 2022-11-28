5 records broken by Ruturaj Gaikwad in his epic innings of 220 runs against Uttar Pradesh

Ruturaj Gaikwad has played the innings of a lifetime in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 quarterfinal match against Uttar Pradesh. Opening the innings for Maharashtra, Gaikwad aggregated 220 runs from 159 balls. He remained not out throughout the 50 overs to guide Maharashtra to 330/5.

His knock consisted of 10 fours and 16 sixes. Fans should note that nine of the 16 maximums smashed by Ruturaj Gaikwad came in the last two overs of the innings. He hit seven sixes in the 49th over bowled by Shiva Singh, while Kartik Tyagi was hit for two sixes in the final over.

Gaikwad's innings shattered many records in List-A cricket and Indian domestic cricket. Here's a list of the top five records broken by the Maharashtra opener:

#1 1st player to score 7 sixes in 1 over

Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard and Herschelle Gibbs have hit six sixes in an over, but no one has ever smacked seven maximums in one over in any format. Ruturaj Gaikwad is now the first batter to whack seven biggies in one over.

Shiva Singh's name has also been added to the record books as he became the first bowler to concede seven sixes to the same batter in one over of List-A cricket.

#2 Highest List-A score for Maharashtra

Ruturaj Gaikwad became the 11th Indian batter to register a double century in List-A cricket. He also became the first to do so while playing for Maharashtra.

Previously, Ankit Bawne held the record for the highest individual score for Maharashtra in List-A matches. He scored 184 runs off 143 balls against Puducherry in Ranchi last week. Ruturaj has broken his record now with an innings of 220 runs.

#3 Most runs by a batter in 1 over of List-A matches

As mentioned earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad is the new owner of the record for the most sixes by a player in one over (excluding extras). He has also broken Elton Chigumbura, JP Duminy, Herschelle Gibbs, Thisara Perera, and Jaskaran Malhotra's record for the most runs by a single batter in one over of List-A cricket.

All the aforementioned names scored 36 runs in one over, while Gaikwad amassed 42 runs off the 49th over bowled by Shiva Singh.

#4 Most runs by a team in 1 over of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Kerala scored 35 runs off an over bowled by Hyderabad's D Ravi Teja in a match at the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2009/10 in Chennai. For almost 12 years, Kerala held this record, but now the record belongs to Maharashtra.

Counting the one extra run conceded in the form of a no-ball, Maharashtra scored 43 runs off six balls bowled by Shiva Singh.

#5 Most sixes by a batter in 1 match of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rohit Sharma hit 16 sixes in a match against Australia in 2013 (Image: Getty)

Ruturaj Gaikwad's 16 sixes are now the highest by a player in one match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has thus become the second Indian to accomplish this feat in List-A cricket.

Current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also smacked 16 sixes in his 209-run knock against Australia back in 2013. Sharma and Gaikwad jointly hold the record for most sixes by an Indian in a List-A match.

