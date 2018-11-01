5 records in cricket that will never be broken

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 251 // 01 Nov 2018, 01:07 IST

Sir Don Bradman

Cricket is indeed a game of glorious uncertainties. In over 141 years of the game, it has thrown up several heroes in different eras. WG Grace was the first legendary cricketer who played for a record 44 first class seasons.

Then, Don Bradman enthralled the world of cricket at the time of the Great Depression during the 1930s and 1940s. He is still widely considered by many as the greatest batsman to grace the sport.

Then we had several heroes from the West Indies - from the iconic 3Ws - Weekes, Worrell and Walcott to the incomparable Sir Vivian Richards. Then came the times of Sachin Tendulkar, Lara and Ponting (just to name a few). Today, it is the age of Virat Kohli.

During the rich 140 year history of the game of cricket, there have been a plethora of records that have been written and rewritten. While the cliche 'records are meant to be broken' is true in sport, there are some records that have withstood the test of time and will continue to do so, in times to come.

So, here we will look at 5 records that will possibly never be broken in the history of the game.

#1 Jim Laker’s record of 19 wickets in a Test

This feat was achieved way back in the year 1956 and during the next 62 years that the game has been played, this feat has never been replicated. It can also be said that it will never will. The only other time a bowler took all 10 wickets in an innings was in the year 1999 when Anil Kumble recorded figures of 10-74 in a single innings in the Test match against Pakistan at Delhi.

The reason that this record will stand is simple - even if there is a single run out or a wicket taken by any other bowler, this record will continue to stand.

#2 Sir Donald Bradman’s average of 99.94

The highest batting average ever to be recorded is not by Don Bradman! There is a cricketer called Andy Ganteaume who scored 112 for the West Indies against England in Port Of Spain in 1947-48.

Remarkably, after that, he never played for his country again. But then, to exclude such outliers, a minimum qualification of 20 innings can be taken as a standard criterion and if this is taken into account, there is no one who comes even remotely close to the Don.

In 80 innings Sir Donald Bradman scored a mind-boggling 29 hundreds,12 double hundreds and 2 triple hundreds. The next highest on the list, (if the 20 inning qualification is taken into consideration) is Adam Voges with an average of 61.87. So, this record too, will stand the test of time and is highly unlikely to be broken.

