5 records made by Ibrahim Zadran during his 177-run knock in AFG vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy match

Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran took everyone by storm with his whirlwind knock in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy clash against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, February 26.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted a total of 325/7 in their 50 overs, led by an onslaught from Zadran. The right-hander slammed 177 runs from just 146 balls, scoring a record-breaking century.

He became the 10th batter to score a century in the 2025 Champions Trophy, putting on a brilliant show against a potent English bowling attack. The Afghanistan batter also made some incredible records during his blistering innings against England.

5 records made by Ibrahim Zadran in AFG vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy match

#5 Fourth-highest individual ODI score by a batter in Pakistan

Ibrahim Zadran's 177 off 146 balls, including 12 fours and six maximums at a strike rate of 121.33, is the fourth-highest individual score in ODIs by a batter on Pakistan soil.

Former South African batter Gary Kirsten holds the record for the highest individual ODI score in Pakistan, scoring an unbeaten 188 against the UAE in Rawalpindi in 1996. Viv Richards (181) and Fakhar Zaman (180*) are the other batters above Ibrahim on this list.

#4 Highest Individual score for Afghanistan in ODIs

Ibrahim Zadran's 177 is also the highest individual score for Afghanistan in ODI cricket. Interestingly, he broke his own record of 162, which he scored against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in 2022.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (151), Amzatullah Omarzai (149*), and Gurbaz again with 145 are the other batters in the top five highest individual scores for Afghanistan in ODIs.

#3 First centurion for Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy

This is the first time Afghanistan are participating in the Champions Trophy. They played their first game against South Africa, which they lost by 107 runs. Rahmat Shah scored 90 runs in that match but missed out on a hundred.

Therefore, Ibrahim Zadran, with his massive ton against England, became the first-ever centurion for Afghanistan at the Champions Trophy, making it a special hundred.

#2 Only the second batter to score 150 plus in Champions Trophy history

Not long ago, English batter Ben Duckett scored 165 runs against Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy, becoming the first batter to record a 150-plus score in the history of the tournament.

Ibrahim Zadran is now the only other batter to accompany Duckett on that list, by becoming only the second player to score more than 150 runs in a single innings in the history of the Champions Trophy.

#1 Highest score in Champions Trophy history

While Ibrahim accompanied Ben Duckett as only the second batter to score more than 150 runs in the Champions Trophy, he overtook the English batter to record the highest score in the history of the tournament.

His 177 surpasses Duckett's 165. He also overtook Nathan Astle (145*), Andy Flower (145), and Sourav Ganguly (141*) in the list of the top five highest individual scores in the history of the Champions Trophy.

