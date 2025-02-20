5 records made by Mohammed Shami during his 5/53 in BAN vs IND 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Mohammed Shami put up a sensational display in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, February 20. The pacer picked up a fifer and finished with figures of 5/53 from his 10 overs.

Ad

Courtesy of his heroics, India bowled Bangladesh out for just 228 runs. Shami, who was out of action for a long time as he was recovering from his injury, returned during the recent home limited-overs series against England.

He did not look at his very best but was fit enough to play in the 2025 Champions Trophy for India. Moreover, with Jasprit Bumrah ruled out, Shami is expected to lead India's attack and he has done rightly so in the first game with his terrific performance.

Ad

Trending

Mohammed Shami also made a few records during his impressive spell against Bangladesh in the 2025 Champions Trophy match. Let us take a look at the records he made in this game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#5 Mohammed Shami is the first Indian to take a five-fer in both Champions Trophy and World Cup

Mohammed Shami has four five-wicket hauls in the ODI World Cup. He has played in the 2015, 2019, and 2023 World Cups and has been India's top performer with the ball.

Shami added to his brilliance with a fifer against Bangladesh in the 2025 Champions Trophy. With this, the pacer became the first Indian to take a five-fer in both the Champions Trophy and the World Cup.

Ad

#4 Fewest balls to 200 ODI wickets

In the course of his fifer, Mohammed Shami also completed 200 wickets in ODIs. He became the fastest bowler to achieve the milestone in terms of balls taken to reach the landmark.

Shami has taken 5126 balls to pick up 200 ODI wickets. Australia's Mitchell Starc (5240 balls) is behind him, followed by Saqlain Mushtaq (5451 balls), Brett Lee (5640 balls), Trent Boult (5783 balls), and Waqar Younis (5883 balls).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 Best figures by an Indian pacer in Champions Trophy

Mohammed Shami also recorded the best figures by an Indian pacer in the history of the Champions Trophy with his performance of 5/53. The previous best figures by an Indian pacer in the Champions Trophy were recorded by Zaheer Khan who picked up 4/45 against Zimbabwe in 2002.

Overall, Shami's figures are the second-best by an Indian bowler in the Champions Trophy. He is only behind Ravindra Jadeja, who has the best figures of 5/36 against the West Indies in the 2013 edition.

Ad

#2 Fastest Indian bowler to 200 ODI wickets

Mohammed Shami became the fastest Indian bowler to pick up 200 wickets in ODIs after his heroics against Bangladesh. He has taken 104 matches to reach the milestone, surpassing former Indian cricket Ajit Agarkar, who had achieved the milestone in 133 matches.

Overall, he is the second-fastest bowler in the world to reach 200 ODI wickets. Shami is only behind Australia's Mitchell Starc, who took 102 matches to get to the landmark. Shami overtook the likes of Trent Boult, Brett Lee, and Allan Donald on the list.

Ad

#1 Most wickets for India in ICC ODI events

Mohammed Shami now has 60 wickets for India in ICC ODI events (World Cup and Champions Trophy combined), which is the most by any Indian bowler. He overtook Zaheer Khan, who had 59 wickets.

Former Indian pacer Javagal Srinath has 47 wickets across the ICC World Cup and Champions Trophy, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has 43 wickets to his name.

Shami was the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 ODI World Cup and has started the 2025 Champions Trophy on a positive note as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news