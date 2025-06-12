5 records made by Pat Cummins on Day 2 of SA vs AUS 2025 WTC Final

Australian captain Pat Cummins wrecked havoc on the second day of the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa. The game is being played at the iconic Lord's cricket ground.

On the second day during South Africa's batting innings, Pat Cummins led from the front as the opposition captain. He picked up six wickets, returning with figures of 6/28 from 18.1 overs to lead their fightback, bundling the Proteas out for just 138 runs.

Earlier in the first innings, Australia were bowled out for just 212. Cummins is now third on the list of most five-wicket hauls. He also became only the eighth Australian to pick up 300 Test wickets, entering the elite club. He also became the fourth player to complete 10 five-wicket hauls in the WTC.

On the back of his stunning performance with the ball that has put the game back in the balance in the ongoing final, Cummins also made multiple records, etching his name in history books.

On that note, here are five records made by Pat Cummins on the second day of the 2025 WTC final against South Africa.

#5 Pat Cummins is the first bowler to take a six-wicket haul in an ICC final

With his 6/28 in the ongoing 2025 WTC final between South Africa and Autralia, Pat Cummins became the first bowler in the history of the game to take a six-wicket haul in the final of an ICC event.

Four other bowlers have taken five-wicket hauls previously in an ICC final. Jacques Kallis scalped 5/30 against West Indies in the ICC Knockout Trophy in 1998, Gary Gilmour bagged 5/48 against West Indies in the 1975 World Cup final, Joel Garner took 5/38 against England in the 1979 World Cup final while Kagiso Rabada also picked up 5/51 in the first innings of the ongoing 2025 WTC final.

#4 Best bowling figures by a captain in an ICC final

Pat Cummins's 6/28 are also the best figures by a captain in the final of an ICC event. No captain had previously ever picked up a five-fer in an ICC final across formats. Cummins himself had scalped 3/83 in an innings during the 2023 WTC final against India.

Darren Sammy of West Indies had returned with figures of 2/6 in the 2012 T20 World Cup final. Pat Cummins himelf with 2/34 in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against India and Allan Border with 2/38 in the 1987 World Cup final against England make up the top five.

#3 Best bowling figures by a captain at Lord's

Pat Cummins also registered the best bowling figures by a captain in Tests at the iconic Lord's cricket ground. With his 6/28, he broke the long-standing record which was held by legendary English pacer Bob Willis, who had bagged 6/101 against India back in 1982.

Gubby Allen's 5/35 against India in 1936, followed by his figures of 5/43, once again against India in the same year, and former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori's figures of 5/69 against England in 2008 make the top five.

#2 Most dismissals of an opposition captain as captain

In his 6/28, Pat Cummins accounted for the wicket of his South African counterpart Temba Bavuma. Cummins has now dismissed Bavuma 19 times as captain, surpassing Richie Benaud, who held the record previously with 18 dismissals of an opposition captain as captain.

Imran Khan (15), Jason Holder (12) and Sir Gary Sobers (12) are the other captain bowlers on this list with most dismissals of an opposition captain as captain.

#1 Most wickets in ICC finals

Pat Cummins now also has the most wickets in finals of ICC events across formats. Cummins has 12 wickets in ICC finals, overtaking his own teammate and fellow pacer Mitchell Starc, who has 11 scalps in ICC finals.

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami with 10 wickets is third on this list, followed by New Zealand pacer Trent Boult with eight wickets, Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja with eight wickets and New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson.

