5 records made by Smriti Mandhana during her knock of 135 in 3rd IND vs IRE ODI 2025

Smriti Mandhana slammed a sensational century in the third ODI between India Women and Ireland Women in Rajkot on Wednesday, January 15. Opening the batting, she smashed 135 runs off just 80 deliveries, striking at 168.75 and hitting 12 fours and seven sixes.

Along with her opening partner Pratika Rawal, Mandhana added 233 runs for the opening wicket, laying the foundation for a massive total. India, batting first, posted 435/5 on the board, taking the Ireland bowlers to the cleaners.

She scored a quickfire 41 in the first game and an impressive 73 in the second. However, in the third ODI, Smriti Mandhana ensured to convert her start into a big score, slamming a brilliant hundred.

Expand Tweet

Trending

On that note, let us take a look at five records made by the star Indian batter during her marvelous knock.

#5 Joint most sixes in an ODI innings by Indian Women

In her stellar 135-run knock, Smriti Mandhana smashed as many as seven sixes. Notably, this is the joint most number of sixes hit by an Indian woman in an ODI innings.

Previously, Harmanpreet Kaur had also smashed seven sixes in an innings when she slammed an unforgettable 171 not out against Australia in Derby in 2017 during the semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup. Tirush Kamini (4), Smriti (4), and Richa Ghosh (4) are the other Indian batters in this list.

#4 Most 6s for India in Women's ODIs

Smriti Mandhana now has hit the most number of sixes for India in Women's ODIs. The southpaw has 52 sixes from 97 matches under her belt. She hit seven sixes in her hundred against Ireland Women in the third ODI, which put her at the top of the list.

Interestingly, Hamanpreet Kaur also has 52 sixes in Women's ODIs for India. However, Kaur has played 141 matches. Smriti, having played fewer matches, sits on the top of this list.

#3 Second fastest Women's ODI hundred by an Asian

Smriti Mandhana smashed the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian woman, reaching the three-figure mark in just 70 deliveries. She also scored the second fastest Women's ODI hundred by an Asian in the process.

The record for the fastest ODI hundred in women's cricket by an Asian batter is held by Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu. The left-hander achieved the feat when she struck a 60-ball hundred against New Zealand in 2023.

#2 First Indian Woman to score 10 ODI hundreds

Smriti Mandhana has the most ODI hundreds by an Indian woman. The left-hander, courtesy of her stellar 135-run knock, now has 10 ODI hundreds to her name.

While the likes of Tammy Beaumont, Suzie Bates, and Meg Lanning have 10 or more ODI hundreds, Smriti is the first Indian to score 10 ODI hundreds in women's cricket. Mithali Raj, former Indian captain, has seven ODI hundreds, while Harmanpreet Kaur has six centuries to her name in the format.

#1 Fastest ODI hundred by an Indian woman

Smriti Mandhana also broke the record for the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian woman. She reached the three-figure mark off just 70 deliveries, surpassing Harmanpreet Kaur, who previously held the record.

Kaur smashed a hundred off 87 deliveries against South Africa in Bengaluru in December 2024. Harmanpreet Kaur (90 balls), Jemimah Rodrigues (90 balls), and Harleen Deol (98 balls) are the other Indian batters on this list.

Smriti, with a 70-ball hundred, is the fastest to reach the mark among all these batters in Indian women's cricket.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️