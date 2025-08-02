5 records/milestones made on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test ft. Mohammed Siraj

Day 2 of the ongoing fifth and final Test of the series between England and India produced intriguing cricket. Resuming their first innings, the visitors collapsed from 204/6 and were bundled out for 224.In reply, English openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett began on a blazing note, adding 92 runs for the first wicket in just 12.5 overs. However, India fought their way back into the contest. From a position of strength, the hosts crippled and were bowled out for 247, managing a slender 23-run lead.Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna stood tall for the visitors with four wickets each. Beginning the second innings, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 46 runs for the opening stand. Rahul failed to get going and was dismissed for seven runs. Sai Sudharsan was also sent packing for 11.India ended the day on 75/2 with Jaiswal unbeaten on 51 off 49 balls. On that note, here are five records/milestones made on Day 2.#5 Joint-fastest team fifty in Tests against IndiaEngland registered the joint-fastest team fifty against India in the format. They got to 51 in seven overs, equaling the record made by Australia in 2011/12 at Perth when they got to their team fifty against India at the end of the seventh over.England also made the third-quickest team hundred against India in the format. As their openers came out all guns blazing, it helped them cross the 100-run mark in just 14.5 overs. Crawley brought up the team's hundred with a boundary off Akash Deep.#4 Most runs by an England opening pair against IndiaDuring their 92-run stand, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett broke the record for the most runs by an England opening pair against India in Tests. The duo now has 984 runs from 18 innings. They went past Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss, who had scored 932 runs from 20 innings.Crawley and Duckett also equaled Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes as the opening pair with the most 50-plus partnerships against India in the format. They crossed the 50-run stand for the eighth time. The two went past Cook and Strauss, who recorded seven 50-plus stands.#3 Second most runs at home against an opponentVeteran England batter Joe Root went past 2000 Test runs against India at home. He now has 2006 runs against them in England from 33 innings with nine hundreds and six half-centuries.Root was dismissed for 29 off 45 balls on the second day. The English batter is only second to the legendary Sir Don Bradman. Bradman holds the record for the most runs at home against an opponent in the format, having scored 2354 against England in Australia.#2 Second most runs at homeJoe Root also now has the second-most runs at home in Tests. The right-hander has 7224 runs in England from 146 innings, averaging 55.14 with 23 hundreds and 33 fifties.Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is at the top of the list for most runs at home in the format. During his career, Ponting amassed 7578 runs in Australia. These came from 154 innings at an average of 56.97 with 23 hundreds and 38 half-centuries.#1 Mohammed Siraj crosses 200 international wicketsIndia pacer Mohammed Siraj achieved a personal milestone, surpassing 200 wickets in international cricket across formats. Siraj picked up four wickets on the second day, returning with figures of 4/86. He now has 203 international wickets (118 Test, 71 ODI, 14 T20I).Siraj accounted for the scalps of England captain Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Jacob Bethell. He is also the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing series with 18 from eight innings at an average of 35.66.