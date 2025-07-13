5 records/milestones made on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test ft. Rishabh Pant

Day 3 of the third Test between England and India ended on a thrilling note with some drama in the final over on Saturday. The game now hangs in the balance, setting up for what should be two fascinating days going forward.

India resumed their first innings on 145/3, trailing by 242 runs. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant extended their partnership and almost batted the entire first session before Pant was unfortunately run out just before lunch. Rahul went on to complete his century before being dismissed. Ravindra Jadeja struck a crucial half-century with contributions from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar.

However, India once again lost quick wickets towards the end and were bowled out for 387, the exact total that England had posted in their first innings. The hosts then came out to bat for just an over, making two runs and hence taking the lead.

The two teams are well poised in this game at the end of another action-packed day. On that note, here are five records/milestones made on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test at Lord's.

#5 Identical first innings total in a Test match

This is the ninth instance overall in a Test match where an identical first innings total has been recorded by both teams. As mentioned above, both England and India made 387 runs in their respective first innings of the ongoing match.

Notably, 387 is also the fifth highest total where both sides equalled their first innings. On all four previous occasions, the game went on to end in a draw. The highest identical first innings total in a Test match is 593, which was recorded by West Indies and England in 1994.

#4 Most sixes in Tests against England

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant now holds the record for the most sixes against England in Tests. While Pant did not keep wickets after having walked off injured, he walked out to bat in the first innings. His knock included two sixes, with which he broke the record.

The record was previously held by the legendary Sir Vivian Richards, who had 34 sixes in the format against England. Pant went past the West Indies great and now has 36 sixes against England in the longest format of the game. It is no surprise that Pant, known for his ability to hit sixes and attacking approach, broke this record.

#3 Most runs by a visiting wicketkeeper in England in a Test series

Rishabh Pant had another brilliant day with the bat. He made 74 runs off 112 balls and was unfortunate to have missed out on a century. Nonetheless, the left-hander set another record, becoming the visiting wicketkeeper with the most runs in England in a Test series.

New Zealand's Tom Blundell previously held the record with 383 runs in 2022. Pant has overtaken him with 416 runs from just five innings, with two more Tests to go. He also equalled MS Dhoni for the most 50-plus scores (8 each) by a designated wicketkeeper in England in the format.

#2 Second Indian batter with two or more hundreds in Tests at Lord's

KL Rahul, who is opening the batting in this series, has also been in fine form. He smashed his second hundred on this tour. In India's first innings on Day 3, he got to 100 off 177 balls before being dismissed. He became only the second Indian batter with two or more hundreds in Tests at Lord's.

Rahul had scored a ton at the venue during the 2021 tour as well. While 10 Indians have made hundreds here in the format, only two have done it multiple times. Dilip Vengsarkar tops the list with centuries at the iconic ground.

#1 Visiting opener with multiple hundreds at Lord's

Scoring his second Test hundred at the venue, KL Rahul also became only the fourth visiting opener with multiple tons at Lord's. He joined an elite list that includes Bill Brown, Gordon Greenidge, and Graeme Smith, who all have two hundreds each.

Moreover, this is also Rahul's fourth century in England. It is the second most by a visiting opener in the country since 2000, only behind Graeme Smith, who has five.

