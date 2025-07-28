5 records/milestones made on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test ft. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar scored unbeaten centuries on day five as the fourth Test between England and India ended in a draw. India were reduced to 0/2 at one stage on the fourth day before the batters fought back to save the Test.As England had gained a 311-run lead, the visitors began day five on 174/2. KL Rahul was dismissed on 90, falling short of his ton. Captain Shubman Gill went on to score yet another hundred, making 103.Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar then joined forces, recording an unbeaten partnership of 203 runs before the game eventually ended in a draw. India ended at 425/4.England still lead 2-1. However, India avoided a possible series defeat for the time being. They now head into the final Test with a chance of levelling the series. That said, here are five records/milestones made on day five of the fourth Test in Manchester.#5 Third Indian batter to score 700 or more runs in a Test seriesCaptain Shubman Gill became the third Indian batter to score over 700 runs in a Test series. Gill now has 722 from four matches and eight innings at an average of 90.25 with four hundreds so far.Only Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sunil Gavaskar have achieved this feat before Gill. Gavaskar had scored 774 runs from eight innings against the West Indies in 1970/71. He scored 732 runs in nine innings against them in 1978. Jaiswal had scored 712 runs against England from five Tests in 2024.#4 Ravindra Jadeja becomes third to achieve double of 1000 runs and 30 wickets in an away country in TestsRavindra Jadeja became the third player to achieve a rare double of scoring 1000 runs and taking 30 wickets in an away country in Tests. Having first played a Test in England in 2014, Ravindra Jadeja now has 1096 runs in the country from 16 matches. The all-rounder has 34 Test wickets in England.He joined an elite list including Wilfred Rhodes and Garry Sobers. Rhodes achieved the feat in Australia. The former English cricketer scored 1032 runs from 20 matches and bagged 42 wickets. Meanwhile, Garry Sobers made 1820 runs and picked up 62 wickets from 21 matches in England.#3 Joint-most 50-plus scores from No.6 or lower in a Test series in EnglandRavindra Jadeja now has five 50-plus scores in this Test series. He became only the second player with five 50-plus scores from No.6 or lower in a Test series in England. This is also the joint-highest alongside Gary Sobers.Jadeja has four half-centuries and a century so far in this series. Garry Sobers achieved the feat in 1966. During the tour of England in 1966, Garry Sobers scored three hundreds and two fifties.#2 First Indian to score two Test hundreds from No.6 or lower in EnglandRavindra Jadeja also became the first Indian to score two Test hundreds from No.6 or lower in England. During the Edgbaston Test in 2022, the left-hander had scored a century batting at No.7, making 104 runs off 194 balls.In the fourth Test of the ongoing series, Jadeja scored an unbeaten 107 off 185 balls with 13 fours and a six, batting at the No.6 position. Notably, this is only his second Test hundred in England as well.#1 Most 350-plus scores by a team in a Test seriesIndia ended their second innings in the fourth Test at 425/4. With this, they are now the team with the most 350-plus scores in a Test series. India have crossed the mark seven times in the ongoing series.Australia previously held the record with six 350-plus scores against England thrice. This is also the first time that four Indian batters have made over 400-plus runs in a single Test series. Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja all have over 400 runs in the ongoing series.