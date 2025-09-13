5 records/milestones made by England in ENG vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 ft. Phil Salt

England registered a thumping 146-run win against South Africa in the second T20I in Manchester. Phil Salt led their charge with a massive unbeaten hundred as they bounced back after having lost the opening game.

Batting first, England put up a gigantic total in excess of 300 on the board. While Phil Salt wreaked havoc, Jos Buttler (83 off 30), Jacob Bethell (26 off 14), and skipper Harry Brook (41* off 21) chipped in with crucial contributions as it turned out to be a nightmare for the South African bowlers.

The mammoth total proved to be way too much for the Proteas to scale down. England put up a complete team effort with the ball as they bundled South Africa out for 158 in 16.1 overs. The final game of the series on Sunday, September 14, will now be a decider.

With a historic victory, England made several records/milestones. Let us take a look at five of these in this article.

#5 Highest total after first 10 overs in a T20I

England openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler were up to the task right from the word go. They took the attack to the South African bowlers with no mercy whatsoever. The duo scored their fourth 100-plus opening stand to give the hosts a blazing start. At the end of 10 overs in their innings, they were at 166/1.

Notably, this is the highest total for a team in a T20I match after the first 10 overs. They broke the record that was previously held by Australia, who had made 156/3 against Scotland in 2024. This is the only instance of 160-plus being scored in the first 10 overs of an innings in a T20I.

#4 Highest T20I total by a full member team

It was absolute carnage from England as they put on a run feast in Manchester. They ended with a mammoth total of 304/2 from their 20 overs. This is the highest team total on a T20I by a full member team and also the first instance of scoring in excess of 300.

They went past the previous highest total of 297/6 that India had scored against Bangladesh in 2024. Moreover, this is the third-highest team total overall in T20Is, only behind 314/3 by Nepal in 2023 and 344/4 by Zimbabwe in 2024.

#3 Highest individual T20I score by an English batter

Phil Salt played a knock for the ages. The right-hander went berserk and took the Proteas bowlers to the cleaners. He smashed an unbeaten 141 off just 60 balls, including 15 fours and eight maximums at a strike-rate of 235.

This is the highest T20I score by an England batter. He went past his own previous best of 119 that he had scored against the West Indies in 2023. Notably, Salt appears thrice in the top five of this list with an unbeaten 109 against the West Indies in 2023.

#2 Fastest to four T20I hundreds

Phil Salt got to his fourth T20I hundred, joining Suryakumar Yadav for the second-most hundreds in the format. Salt is now behind Glenn Maxwell and Rohit Sharma, who have five T20I hundreds each. Notably, the opener took 42 innings to reach four T20I hundreds and is the fastest to do so. Suryakumar was the previous fastest and took 57 innings.

This is also the fastest T20I century by an England batter. He took 39 balls to get to the landmark, bettering the previous record by Liam Livingstone, who had taken 42 balls to get to his century against Pakistan in 2021.

#1 Biggest win by runs for England in T20Is

England registered their biggest-ever win by margin of runs in T20Is after beating South Africa by 146 runs. They went past their previous best win by 137 runs, which had come against the West Indies in 2019 in Basseterre.

This is also the biggest win by runs for any full member team in T20Is. Pakistan had registered a 143-run victory against the West Indies in 2018, while India also won by 143 runs against Ireland in 2018.

