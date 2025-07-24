5 records/milestones made by Indian batters on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test ft. Rishabh Pant

The fourth Test between England and India began on Wednesday, July 23, at Old Trafford, Manchester. The hosts won the toss once again and put the visitors into bat first.India got off to a solid start with openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal setting the foundation. However, they lost both openers in quick succession as England got back into the game. Sai Sudharsan, back in the side in place of Karun Nair, impressed with his half-century, making 61 runs.Rishabh Pant was looking good for his 37 before he had to walk off, retired hurt due to a brutal injury. The visitors ended the day at 264/4 from 83 overs. Ravindra Jadeja (19) and Shardul Thakur (19) remained unbeaten at the crease. The game hangs in perfect balance after the opening day.That said, here are five records/milestones made by Indian batters on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England.#5 Second Indian with 1000-plus runs as opener in away countriesKL Rahul became only the second Indian opener with over 1000 Test runs at the position in away countries. Sunil Gavaskar was the first from the nation to score more than 1000 Test runs as an opener in away countries.Gavaskar achieved the feat thrice, doing so in the West Indies, England, and Pakistan. KL Rahul now has 1035 runs in Tests in England from 13 matches at an average of 41.40 with four hundreds and two half-centuries. He also joined an elite list, becoming the fifth batter from the country with over 1000 Test runs in England alongside Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Virat Kohli.#4 Joint-second fastest Indian to reach 1000 Test runs against EnglandYoung opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a half-century (58) on the opening day. In the process, he crossed 1000 Test runs against England. He also became the joint-second fastest Indian to reach the milestone in the format against England.Achieving the feat in just 16 innings, he matched former captain Mohammad Azharuddin's record. The two are only behind Rahul Dravid, who is the fastest from the country to achieve the feat, having done it in 15 innings. Jaiswal has 1003 Test runs against England with three hundreds and five fifties.#3 Second-highest opening stand in Tests at Manchester for IndiaThe duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul registered the second-highest opening stand for India in Tests at Manchester. They added 94 runs for the first wicket on the opening day of the fourth match.Vijay Merchant and Syed Mushtaq Ali hold the record for the highest opening stand. The two had added 203 runs for the first wicket in the second innings of the 1936 Test at Manchester.#2 Third instance of three Indian batters scoring over 400 runs in an away Test seriesWith his 46-run knock on the opening day, KL Rahul took his tally for the series past 400. He has scored 421 runs from seven innings. He is only behind Rishabh Pant (462 runs) and Shubman Gill (619 runs) for the most runs by a batter from the visiting team this series.This is only the third instance where three batters from the nation have scored over 400 runs in an away Test series. Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath, and Gundappa Viswanath did so in Australia in 1977. Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Virender Sehwag achieved the feat in Australia in 2003/04.#1 First visiting wicketkeeper with 1000-plus Test runs in EnglandRishabh Pant became the first visiting wicketkeeper batter to score over 1000 Test runs in England. The left-hander now has 1018 runs in England in Tests from 13 matches at an average of 44.26 with four hundreds and as many half-centuries.Former captain MS Dhoni is second on the list of most Test runs by a visiting wicketkeeper batter in England with 778 runs. Two of Pant's four hundreds have come in the ongoing series.