5 records/milestones made by Shubman Gill during his 269-run knock in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Team India captain Shubman Gill scored a sensational double hundred in the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The hosts won the toss and put India in to bat first, but the visiting captain proved that call wrong with a great innings.

Walking in at number four, Shubman Gill made 269 runs off 387 balls. His stellar knock included 30 fours and three sixes. He had also scored a ton in the first Test, making 147 runs in the first innings. Not only did he back it up with another ton here, but he went on to make his first double hundred in Test cricket.

On that note, here are five records/milestones made by Shubman Gill during his scintillating 269-run knock in the second Test against England.

#5 Second youngest to score a double hundred as Indian Test captain

Shubman Gill became the second youngest Indian to score a double hundred as a Test captain. He achieved the feat at the age of 25 years and 298 days. Gill overtook Sachin Tendulkar (26 years and 189 days, against New Zealand at Ahmedabad in 1999) and Virat Kohli (27 years and 260 days, against West Indies at North Sound in 2016).

Gill is only behind Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi on the list. MAK Pataudi is the youngest Indian captain to score a double hundred, achieving the feat at the age of 23 years and 39 days against England in Delhi in 1964.

#4 Second double hundred by an Indian captain in overseas Tests

Shubman Gill became only the second Indian captain to score a double hundred in overseas Tests. Gill took 311 balls to reach his double hundred in the ongoing Test against England.

He joined Virat Kohli in a rare list of Indian captains with a double hundred in overseas Tests. Kohli had scored 200 against the West Indies in 2016 in North Sound.

#3 Highest score by an Indian batter in England in Tests

Shubman Gill, with his mammoth 269-run knock, registered the highest individual score by an Indian batter in Tests in England. He overtook the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who previously held the record with a 221 at The Oval in 1979.

The other Indian batters on the list include Rahul Dravid (217 in 2022 at The Oval), Sachin Tendulkar (193 in 2002 at Leeds), and Ravi Shastri (187 in 1990 at The Oval). Gill is also the first Indian to play a 150-plus knock at Edgbaston in Tests.

#2 Highest score by an Asian captain in SENA Tests

Shubman Gill also has the highest individual score by an Asian captain in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) Tests. His 269 surpasses the previous best of 193 by Tillakaratne Dilshan at Lord's in 2011.

Gill also became only the third visiting captain with a 250-plus score in England in Tests. He joined Bob Simpson and Graeme Smith (twice) in the list, being the first and only Indian to achieve the feat.

#1 Highest score by an Indian captain in Tests

Shubman Gill's 269 off 387 balls is also the highest individual score by an Indian captain in Test matches. He overtook former Indian captain Virat Kohli on the list.

Kohli previously held the record with an unbeaten 254 against South Africa in 2019 in Pune. With this knock, Gill also became only the sixth Indian captain to score a double hundred in Test cricket, joining Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi.

