5 records that Mohammed Siraj broke during his 6/21 in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final 

Mohammed Siraj came up with a resounding bowling spell and blew away the Sri Lankan unit in the Asia Cup 2023 Final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.

Batting first, Sri Lanka lost Kusal Perera in the first over against Jasprit Bumrah. However, they didn't know what more was about to hit them as Siraj first bowled a maiden over to start with.

It was in his second over that Siraj began to send shockwaves around the Lankan dressing room. He bowled with utmost venom and claimed four wickets in the fourth over. He sent back all four of Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, and Dhananjaya de Silva in the space of just six balls.

In his next over, Siraj completed his five-wicket haul by bamboozling Dasun Shanaka with a peach of a delivery. While the surface offered enough help to the pacers, Siraj made full use of the conditions and bowled at wonderful lengths to trouble the Sri Lankan batters.

With Hardik Pandya also chipping in with a three-wicket haul, India bundled out Sri Lanka for a mere 50 in the first innings before easing past the total in 6.1 overs.

En route to his marvellous spell of 6/21, Siraj tumbled a slew of records. In this listicle, we will take a look at five of those significant records that Mohammed Siraj broke in his superb six-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Final.

#5 Joint-fewest balls to take five wickets by a bowler in an ODI

Mohammed Siraj in his follow through vs SL [Getty Images]

Coming out with an attacking intent, Mohammed Siraj took only 16 balls to complete his five-wicket haul. He bowled a maiden over to start with before taking five wickets and leaking just as many runs in his next ten deliveries.

Notably, with Siraj taking up just 16 balls to complete his fifer, he became the joint-fastest bowler (by balls bowled) to take five wickets in an ODI innings.

Siraj joined Sri Lanka's very own Chaminda Vaas on the list. Vaas also took 16 balls to take his five wickets against Bangladesh. Vaas took 6/25 in an ODI World Cup game against Bangladesh in 2003.

#4 Best bowling figures in first three overs in an ODI by a bowler

Mohammed Siraj breathed fire vs SL [Getty Images]

Siraj put the game to bed in his first three overs. He made the Lankan batters dance to his tunes and took 5/5 in his first three overs.

His 5/5 is now the best bowling spell by a bowler in the opening three overs of an ODI innings. The record was previously set by the USA's Ali Khan, who took 5/7 in his first three overs against Jersey in an ICC World Cup 2023 qualifier match earlier this year.

#3 Second-fastest ever to complete 50 ODI wickets (by balls bowled)

Mohammed Siraj during the Asia Cup 2023 Final [Getty Images]

Prior to the summit clash, Siraj had 47 ODI scalps to his name. The Hyderabad-born pacer took only nine balls on Sunday to take three scalps and complete his 50 wickets in 50-over cricket for India.

In doing so, Siraj became the fastest Indian and the second-fastest ever to complete 50 ODI wickets (by balls bowled). The Indian pacer took a total of 1,002 balls to get to his 50 ODI scalps.

The record for completing 50 ODI wickets in the fewest balls is held by Sri Lanka's Ajintha Mendis, who achieved the landmark in only 847 balls.

#2 Best men's ODI bowling figures vs Sri Lanka

Mohammed Siraj holding the Asia Cup 2023 title [Getty Images]

Mohammed Siraj is making a habit of causing menace for Sri Lanka, especially in one-day internationals. The right-armer has now played five ODIs against them, and has bagged a total of 16 wickets, that too, at an immaculate average of 8.21.

His spell of 6/21 on Sunday is also now the best bowling figures against Sri Lanka by any bowler in men's one-day cricket. He surpassed Waqar Younis on the list. The former Pakistani pacer took 6/26 in an ODI against Sri Lanka in 1990.

#1 First Indian to take four wickets in an over in ODIs

Mohammed Siraj flying high!

While he may not have been successful in picking up a hat-trick, Siraj managed to pull off a rare feat of taking four wickets in an over.

In the fourth over of the Sri Lankan innings, he sent back Nissanka, Samarawickrama, Asalanka, and De Silva to become the first-ever Indian to take a quadruple of wickets in an over in ODIs.

Siraj, in the meantime, joined Lasith Malinga and Chaminda Vaas as the bowlers to have taken four wickets in a single over in ODI cricket. While Malinga achieved the feat against South Africa at the 2007 ODI World Cup, Vaas bagged four wickets against Bangladesh in the 2003 World Cup.