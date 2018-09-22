5 records MS Dhoni can break before he retires

There is no doubt that MS Dhoni is the king of Indian cricket. The genius from Ranchi cemented his place in the Indian team as a flamboyant batsman in 2004-05. His masterful captaincy lead India to the World Cup victories of 2007 and 2011, therefore, confirming his legacy as India’s greatest players.

However, there are a few elusive numbers that still evade MS Dhoni. The champion glovesman will have a shot at them until the unfortunate day of his retirement arrives. As per ICC’s Future Tours Programme, India is scheduled to play a minimum 33 of ODIs and 11 T20Is by the end of the World Cup 2019 in England. Here are five records that MS Dhoni can break before he retires.

In 2014, MS Dhoni retired from the longest format of the game in a bid to concentrate on limited overs cricket. Playing in ODIs and T20Is over the years, MSD with his super-fast skills behind the stumps has amassed incredible numbers. He is a record-holder in almost all aspects of wicket-keeping.

(All statistics as on 22nd September 2018)

#1 The Most number of dismissals in ODIs by a wicket-keeper

The most important metric when it comes to the wicket-keeper is that of the number of dismissals effected. It takes into account all the catches and stumpings taken over the course of the innings. The tally is then added to have a cumulative number of dismissals.

Currently, the record-holder is Kumar Sangakkara from Sri Lanka. The prolific run-getter gave up keeping in Test cricket to concentrate more on his batting, but he was the glovesman for the majority of his ODI career. In 353 innings, Sangakkara completed 482 dismissals which include 383 catches and 99 stumpings.

MS Dhoni, over the course of his 14-year career, has accumulated 414 dismissals with 305 catches and 109 stumpings. To overhaul Sangakkara’s tally, MSD will need to effect 69 more dismissals in rest of his career. If he continues at the current rate, he will require 53 more matches go past the tally.

