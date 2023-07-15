5 records that Ravichandran Ashwin broke during his 12-for in 1st Test vs West Indies

Ravichandran Ashwin came up with a resounding bowling performance to help India trounce the West Indies by a massive margin of an innings and 141 runs in the first Test at the Windsor Park in Dominica.

In the second session of Day 3, the hosts began their second innings after leaking a 271-run lead in the first innings. Unfortunately for the West Indies, the Indian spinners' outstanding bowling efforts resulted in them being skittled out in just 50.3 overs.

India's wrecker-in-chief, Ashwin, took as many as seven wickets to dismantle the Windies line-up again and crush any hopes of a resistance. Alongside Ravindra Jadeja's two wickets and Mohammed Siraj's solitary wicket, Ashwin led India in bundling out the West Indies for 130.

One of the greats of Test cricket



Ravichandran Ashwin showing the world his true class
One of the greats of Test cricket

Dominica's third-day surface proved to be too demanding for the host batters. Ashwin, who is known for his variations, kept it simple and let the pitch work its magic.

He drew the Windies batters forward, bringing the LBW and close-in fielders into play. As a result, the Chennai-born tweaker ended the innings with 7/71. Ashwin also took a brilliant five-wicket haul in the first innings of the Test.

In total, Ashwin took 12 wickets across both innings, which helped him tumble several records. Here are five of those notable records.

#5 Joint-most five-fors in IND vs WI Tests

Ravichandran Ashwin has enjoyed bowling vs WI [Getty Images]

Ever since playing his debut Test against the West Indies in 2011, Ravichandran Ashwin has enjoyed bowling against the Caribbean outfit. Across 12 Tests, the offie has garnered 72 wickets at an average of 20.02.

This also includes six five-wicket hauls, which is the joint-most in Test matches between India and West Indies. The great Malcolm Marshall also took six five-wicket hauls against India during his career.

#4 Joint-most 12-wicket hauls in a Test

Ravichandran Ashwin during Day 3 [Getty Images]

Ashwin's wicket-taking effort in the recently concluded Test was his sixth instance of claiming a 12-wicket haul in a single Test match.

Only Muttiah Muralitharan has taken an equal number of 12-wicket hauls in his Test career. Ashwin went past Rangana Herath on the list, who achieved the feat five times in his career.

#3 Best Test match figures by a spinner in West Indies

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



12/156 - R ASHWIN v WI, 2023

11/111 - Saeed Ajmal v WI, 2011

11/229 - Wilf Ferguson🏝️ v ENG, 1948

#WIvIND Best Test bowling figures by a spinner in West Indies:12/156 - R ASHWINv WI, 202311/111 - Saeed Ajmalv WI, 201111/229 - Wilf Ferguson🏝️ v ENG, 1948

With his five-wicket haul in the first innings and a seven-wicket haul in the second innings, Ashwin finished the game with a combined Test match bowling figures of 12/156.

This is now the best-ever figures by any spinner in a Test on the West Indian soil. Previously, Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal held the record when he took 11/111 in 2011.

#2 Joint-most match 10-fors for India

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrating with Virat Kohli [Getty Images]

Undoubtedly, Ashwin has already etched his name among India's all-time greatest Test players. In fact, no other Indian has picked up more 10-wicket hauls in a Test match than him.

BCCI @BCCI



34th 5-wicket haul in Test



8th 10-wicket haul in Tests



Well done, R Ashwin



Follow the match bit.ly/WIvIND-1STTEST…



#TeamIndia | #WIvIND 2nd 5-wicket haul in the ongoing Test34th 5-wicket haul in Test8th 10-wicket haul in TestsWell done, R AshwinFollow the match

His 10-for against the West Indies was Ashwin's eighth in Tests. Other than the Chennai-based off-spinner, only Anil Kumble has eight Test match 10-wicket hauls for India.

#1 Second-most international wickets for India

Ravichandran Ashwin is already an Indian legend [Getty Images]

Another major record that the 36-year-old broke on Friday was becoming the player with the second-most international wickets for India.

One of the greatest spinners in Indian history, Ashwin took his international wicket tally to a handsome 709 in Dominica. Ashwin, who had 698 wickets prior to the commencement of the Test match, became the third-ever Indian to take 700+ international wickets. He also became the second-leading wicket-taker in Indian cricket history at the international level.

Ashwin has now surpassed Harbhajan Singh's tally of 707 international wickets and is second only to Anil Kumble, who bagged 953 international wickets for India.