5 Records that could be broken in 2019

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and the Australia team are on the verge of records as we progress into 2019

We had a ball of a time in the year 2018 as we testified loads of quality cricket all over the world. The year 2018 threw us into a cricketing bubble which was filled up with exceptional performances across all the departments. Right from witnessing Virat Kohli becoming the fastest human to surpass the five-figure mark in ODI cricket to heeding some close matches, the year 2018 failed to disappoint us as it was never short on entertainment.

All in all, we had the privilege to witness as many as 257 international games in the calendar year 2018. It was Virat Kohli who ruled the batting charts with 2735 runs to his name, and with the ball, it was Jasprit Bumrah (78 wickets) who donned the list of most wickets in the year 2018. As a whole, the Indian team came out on top with a total of 35 wins across all the formats.

Alongside that, plenty of records got dashed in the year 2018. Moreover, quite a few other records got closer on the cusp of breaking. Thus, with all the cricketing action over for the year 2018, we will look at five records that could break in the year 2019.

Note: Stats as on 31st December 2018

#5 Most wins as an Indian Test captain

Virat Kohli is set to overtake MS Dhoni as India's most successful Test captain

The Indian cricket team ended the year on a high as they registered a historic win against Australia at iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The win against Australia happened to be India's first ever win at MCG since 1981. With this win, the Indian captain Virat Kohli equalled Sourav Ganguly's tally of eleven overseas wins which is the most by an Indian Test captain.

Moreover, it also called for Kohli's 26th Test win as an Indian captain, only second to MS Dhoni who stands tall at 27 Test wins as a captain. Thus, having captained India in 45 Tests, Virat looks set to surpass MS Dhoni to become India's most successful captain in the history of Test cricket.

And, in the process, he might overpower Ganguly to register himself India's most successful captain at overseas. Besides, with a minimal difference, surpassing these two captaincy records will not prove to be an arduous task for someone of Kohli's stature.

