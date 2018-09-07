5 records Virat Kohli can break before 2018

Virat Kohli is arguably the best chaser in International cricket. Not just runs in the second innings, the speed at which he has been chasing records set by legends off late is unmatched.

Kohli has been in terrific form in the ongoing England India Test series. Some of the past greats like Greg Chappell have time and again praised him for his sheer passion for the game.

A few years back the one thing he was criticized for is over-aggression, but with every passing match, he has been able to use aggression in a controlled manner to propel his team to victory.

His ability to forget past failures and work on his weaknesses was on display in the first Test of the current series at Edgbaston. After scoring a second ton at Trent Bridge he proved that no conditions can obstruct his way to greatness.

Given the failures of the opening batsmen KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, Kohli has had to steer the ship almost from the beginning of an innings when the ball is new and conditions are testing.

He is like a run-machine churning out loads and loads of runs in all the three formats. While there have been some records he has already broken in 2018, there may be many more to be added to the list, come to the end of 2018.

And it won’t be a surprise either if he breaks even more records than the ones mentioned in this article. Here we take a look at some records Kohli can break this year.

#1 Most runs in a Test Series in England by an Indian

2011 was a series in which Rahul Dravid showed the Indian fans what they are going to miss in the years to come. But it was his 602 runs in the 2002 series that stood out and has been a record for any Indian batsman in England.

Dravid scored 602 runs in 6 innings at an average of 100.33. Kohli in the current England-India series is at 544 runs, needing just 49 more runs to break a 16-year-old record. Though he has played 2 innings more than Dravid, the current English line-up is far more superior than the one Dravid faced in 2002.

