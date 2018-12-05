Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 Records Virat Kohli can break in the Test series

Virat Kohli is the torch-bearer of world cricket right now. He has been dominating the bowlers across formats all over the world for a while, and looks set to continue doing that for many years to come.

With Kohli being only at the halfway stage of his career, some of the numbers he has compiled already are mind-boggling. Future generations of players may not even come close to the records he is likely to set.

He has been the Man of the tournament in the last two T20 World Cups, and scored a staggering 973 runs in IPL 2016. To put the magnitude of the latter achievement into perspective, the second best all-time aggregate in the IPL is 735 runs by Kane Williamson.

As far as ODIs are concerned, Kohli is at a different level altogether, with experts calling him as gold standard in the format.

But for Kohli, Test cricket is the ultimate test of his character. He kick-started his Test domination when India toured Australia in 2010-11, but he still has a few mountains to scale in the format.

With India all set for another battle Down Under, let us look at the records which Kohli has the chance of breaking in the series.

#1 Quickest to 1000 runs in Australia

Virat Kohli is one guy who wears his heart on his sleeve. He is always in the face of the opposition, and never backs down when anyone has a go at him.

Australia is a country where there is a huge challenge for the batsman every single moment, because not only do they face a fiery bowling attack, they also have to deal with the Australian public which always tries to get under the opposition's skin.

That, however, brings the best out of Kohli.

Kohli at the pink test in 2015

In just eight Test matches in Australia across two series, Kohli has scored 992 runs at an average of 62. If he scores eight more runs in the first test, Then he would become the quickest to 1000 runs in Australia.

Australian batting legend Don Bradman has been holding the record of 10 Tests for 87 years. It's time for King Kohli to take over the crown.

