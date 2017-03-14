5 records Virat Kohli can never break

Despite being at his prolific best, these records may well prove to be a road too far for Virat Kohli.

@manishpathak187 by Manish Pathak Top 5 / Top 10 14 Mar 2017, 16:45 IST

Some bridges might be too far to cross for Kohli!

Indian captain Virat Kohli has taken his game to dizzying levels and currently, he is clubbed with Kane Williamson, Steve Smith and Joe Root when there is any talk of the best batsmen going around.

From a brash young man, Kohli has emerged as the lynchpin of Indian batting across all three formats. Also, he is the captain of the side and the man has undergone tremendous transformation both with the bat and physically and has set the bar very high for all his competitors.

The Indian team under Kohli has blossomed into a formidable unit and has been brushing aside oppositions in the ongoing home season.

However, even for the driven and inspired Virat Kohli there are few records which are very far fetched and despite playing at the peak of his power for some time now, these records could well fall out of his reach once he is done playing the game.

In this list, we take a look at 5 records which Kohli might not be able to break.

#5 18426 ODI runs

Sachin’s record will still be intact

Often there are plenty of comparisons done between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar owing to their influence on the team and their run-scoring appetite.

Much like Tendulkar, Kohli is the main batsman of the team and the opposition targets him right at the start of the game. A Kohli-wicket meets extreme reactions from both the opposition and the home fans.

However, even after boasting of mind-boggling numbers in the 50-over format, Kohli can still not breach the most number of runs scored record in an ODI career. Sachin Tendulkar finished with unbelievable numbers and his 18426 runs in the 50-over format could stay on for a very long time.