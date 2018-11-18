5 records which can be broken in India vs Australia T20I series

After a convincing series win over the World T20 champions West Indies, India will aim to extend their unbeaten T20I series winning streak as they take on Australia in a three-match T20I series beginning November 21.

Virat Kohli will lead India for the first time in full-fledged tour Down Under. The T20I series has already got much attention with some of the big players missing out from both the sides. Australia have rested few of their key players to be match fit before the Test series while Dhoni's exclusion from the T20Is was a huge topic of discussion in India.

India will look to overcome the Aussie challenge and repeat their heroics from the previous tour when they clean swept the hosts to take the series 3-0, though the current Australian T20 team is a different line up featuring some of the superstars from their domestic T-20 league.

With a highly anticipated series in prospect, here's a look at some of the records which can be broken in the three T20I encounters between the two heavyweights.

#1 Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can become two highest run-getters in T20Is

Two of India's finest batsmen in recent times in limited overs cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are nearing towards another milestone in the shortest format of the game. The duo is just short of acquiring the top two positions in the list of highest run-getters in the T20Is.

Rohit, who captained India in the three-match successful outing against West Indies, was in sublime touch and would hope to continue his great run with the bat. He’s just 64 runs short of toppling Martin Guptill for most runs in T20Is.

While Virat Kohli who missed the T20I series sits fifth in the same list. He has an aggregate of 2102 runs at a strike rate of 136. It would be a golden opportunity for both the top order batsman to plunder runs in the series and grab the top two positions in the list for most run scorers in this format.

