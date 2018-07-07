Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 scintillating performances by Indian bowlers in T20I

Aalekh
ANALYST
Feature
208   //    07 Jul 2018, 21:17 IST

Over the years, Indian bolwers have adapted quite well to flourish in T20 atmosphere
Over the years, Indian bowlers have adapted quite well to flourish in a T20 atmosphere

T20 format, in many ways, revolutionized the landscape of cricket. Ever since the 1st official T20 match was played between Durham and Nottinghamshire in 2003, T20 format has been expanding its effect on an exponential scale. The empty stadium seats due to lack of interest in public gradually began to sell like hot cakes and new tournaments like Big Bash and IPL emerged that captivated audience all over the world.

T20 format brought a freshness quotient with it and its fast-paced nature yielded an instant connection with the fans. One of the major aspects was that with the advent of the T20, psychological barriers started to get broken.

The requirement of better fielding, quick scoring and adaptive strategies based on situational awareness came to surface. Players were exposed to new challenges and tough situations. Nowadays, it is not uncommon to see a team win the match when it needs over 50 runs in last 4 overs.

While it seemed a good inference to make that T20 would be a batsman's game, it has not always been like that. Amidst all odds, bowlers said "Challenge Accepted" and came up with some of the finest creative bowling strategies and magical spells to bamboozle a perfectly healthy batting line-up.

Bowlers have changed the course and outcome of a match on numerous occasions. Indian wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav's recent spell of 4-0-24-5 in the 1st T20I against England is a perfect example. Let us take a look at 5 magnificent spells by Indian bowlers in T20I cricket.

#1 RP Singh (4-0-13-4 vs South Africa)

RP Singh played a vital role in India's T20 World Cup win in 2007
RP Singh played a vital role in India's T20 World Cup win in 2007

The underrated Indian pacer carried forward the ICC World T20, 2007 campaign for India at Durban by decimating the strong South African bowling line-up. Batting first, India managed to register 153 runs on the board and desperately needed early breakthroughs. RP Singh came to the rescue as he sent Herschelle Gibbs and Graeme Smith packing in quick successions.

RP didn't allow the batsmen any room or width to free their hands. He followed up by scalping the crucial wickets of Shaun Pollock and Albie Morkel to help India register a 37-run victory. Till date, this spell is widely regarded as one of the best display of bowling by an Indian bowler in T20 cricket.



Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Ravichandran Ashwin Bhuvneshwar Kumar
5 Most Prolific Bowlers for India against England in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Five Bowlers to watch out for in the India-England series
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: Hits and misses
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 reasons why India could outplay...
RELATED STORY
8 famous brother duos who represented their nation in...
RELATED STORY
5 lethal Indian bowlers who could destroy the English...
RELATED STORY
10 Indian players who were part of the T20I squad against...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, second T20I: Players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
5 England players India should be wary of in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, second T20I: Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd IT20 | Yesterday
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd IT20 | Tomorrow, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us