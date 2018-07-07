5 scintillating performances by Indian bowlers in T20I

Aalekh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 208 // 07 Jul 2018, 21:17 IST

Over the years, Indian bowlers have adapted quite well to flourish in a T20 atmosphere

T20 format, in many ways, revolutionized the landscape of cricket. Ever since the 1st official T20 match was played between Durham and Nottinghamshire in 2003, T20 format has been expanding its effect on an exponential scale. The empty stadium seats due to lack of interest in public gradually began to sell like hot cakes and new tournaments like Big Bash and IPL emerged that captivated audience all over the world.

T20 format brought a freshness quotient with it and its fast-paced nature yielded an instant connection with the fans. One of the major aspects was that with the advent of the T20, psychological barriers started to get broken.

The requirement of better fielding, quick scoring and adaptive strategies based on situational awareness came to surface. Players were exposed to new challenges and tough situations. Nowadays, it is not uncommon to see a team win the match when it needs over 50 runs in last 4 overs.

While it seemed a good inference to make that T20 would be a batsman's game, it has not always been like that. Amidst all odds, bowlers said "Challenge Accepted" and came up with some of the finest creative bowling strategies and magical spells to bamboozle a perfectly healthy batting line-up.

Bowlers have changed the course and outcome of a match on numerous occasions. Indian wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav's recent spell of 4-0-24-5 in the 1st T20I against England is a perfect example. Let us take a look at 5 magnificent spells by Indian bowlers in T20I cricket.

#1 RP Singh (4-0-13-4 vs South Africa)

RP Singh played a vital role in India's T20 World Cup win in 2007

The underrated Indian pacer carried forward the ICC World T20, 2007 campaign for India at Durban by decimating the strong South African bowling line-up. Batting first, India managed to register 153 runs on the board and desperately needed early breakthroughs. RP Singh came to the rescue as he sent Herschelle Gibbs and Graeme Smith packing in quick successions.

RP didn't allow the batsmen any room or width to free their hands. He followed up by scalping the crucial wickets of Shaun Pollock and Albie Morkel to help India register a 37-run victory. Till date, this spell is widely regarded as one of the best display of bowling by an Indian bowler in T20 cricket.