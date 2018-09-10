Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Selection blunders by Indian Team during England series

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
8.01K   //    10 Sep 2018, 23:48 IST

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Four
Indian Team Management

India-England Test series has been a saga of missed opportunities for the Indian team. Apart from much talked about batting failure, Indian team management also made some tactical errors during the series.

Not playing enough tour games has been one of those errors. According to some experts, getting acclimatized to the conditions is very important, for touring countries like England and practice matches play an important role in doing so.

Selection of the playing eleven has also been a bone of contention throughout the series. Some of the choices made by Indian team management really defied logic and played an important in losing the series which could have been won with a more measured approach towards team selection. Let's take a look at some of the selection blunders:

#1 Dropping Pujara for the first Test

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Two
Pujara playing a pull shot

Dropping Pujara for the first was a strange decision. Indian management took Pujara's county form into account and dropped him for the first Test. Also, there was this notion that Pujara's overseas form has left a lot to be desired. Both these arguments have some merit, but, what were the alternatives that Indian team management had in place of Pujara- Dhawan and Rahul, both of whom have struggled outside India. Pujara's record is slightly better than these two batsmen even if we talk about alien conditions plus his classical style Test batting provides stability to the team.

Dropping Pujara would have made more sense in case of suitable replacements and non-availability of those proved costly to the team India as Dhawan and Rahul both failed.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Hanuma Vihari
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
England vs India 2018: 3 team selection blunders...
RELATED STORY
In stats: Most Test runs by an Indian captain in a away...
RELATED STORY
England vs India ODIs: 5 instances when England got...
RELATED STORY
Fate enjoyed by Indian Captains in Test series in England
RELATED STORY
5 Vital players for India during the Limited Overs Series...
RELATED STORY
Highest runs by an Indian player in a Test series in England
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who were picked for the first time in a...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Individual Performances by Indian players in India...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
England v India, Test series 2018: How will the Indian...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 58/3 (18.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: India need 406 runs to win
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us