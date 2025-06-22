5 shocking batting collapses India have suffered in Tests since 2022 ft. ENG vs IND in Leeds

Team India, unfortunately, are too familiar with collapses, particularly overseas, given their long tail, and innate ability to lose wickets in clusters. The decade started with the most humiliating collapse of them all, in the form of the infamous 36 all out at the Adelaide Oval in 2020. Since then, not much has changed, with collapses still a common sight when it comes to the Men in Blue.

The collapses have almost always begun after a well-settled batter has departed, and the new batter's struggle in the early phase of his innings. The opposition side also have their tails up at the sight of the breakthrough, and tend to go hard at the new batter at the crease, a pressure which they fail to handle.

On that note, let us take a look at five shocking batting collapses India have suffered in Tests since 2022.

Trending

#1 England vs India (1st Test 2025; Headingley, Leeds; 430-3 to 471 all out)

Team India were dreaming of a total exceeding 500 in the first innings of the series opener in Leeds, and perhaps even in excess of 550, after losing just three wickets on the opening day after being put into bat first by Ben Stokes. Resuming on Day from their overnight score of 359-3, everything was going according to plan until Shubman Gill's rush of blood gave England a sniff.

From there on, the England pacers wreaked havoc while India just imploded. Karun Nair's duck, Shardul Thakur's poor shot at the stroke of Lunch, and Rishabh Pant's brainfade LBW dismissal resulted in India losing seven wickets for just 41 runs, and falling well short of the desired 500-run threshold.

#2 South Africa vs India (1st Test 2023; Centurion; 72-3 to 131 all out)

Team India had scripted a historic win in the series opener in Centurion in 2021, but the same fate did not await them in their next tour. The side were under serious pressure after being bowled out for 245 in the first innings and conceding a lead of 163 runs, courtesy of a Dean Elgar masterclass.

In the second innings, the Men in Blue completely imploded, losing their last seven wickets for just 59 runs as the South African pace quartet ran wild. Only two Indian batters recorded double figures, one of whom was Virat Kohli, scoring a counter-attacking fifty, and accounting for almost two-thirds of the final team total.

#3 India vs Australia (3rd Test 2023; Indore; 34-1 to 109 all out)

The recent Indian rank turners have understandably led to an increase in collapses, whether it be for the visitors, or India on some select occasions. One such occasion was during the third Test of the 2023 Border-Gavaskar series against Australia.

Sitting on a comfortable 2-0 lead in the four-match series, India cast their eye off the ball and were steamrolled by the Australian spin trio. Matthew Kuhnemann picked up a memorable five-wicket haul as the hosts crumbled in their own backyard, losing nine wickets for 75 runs after opting to bat first.

The Rohit Sharma-led side did not fare too well in the second innings either, being bowled out for 163, and on that occasion, they collapsed from 78-3.

#4 India vs New Zealand (1st Test 2024; M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru; 31-3 to 46 all out)

A contest that marked the beginning of the end, Team India looked foreigners on their own turf on a spicy Chinnaswamy Test on the very first day of the three-match series against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma controversially opted to bat first, exposing the batters to a fiery New Zealand seam attack.

Team India could not deal with the swing and bounce off the wicket as they dished out one of the worst batting performances on home soil, if not the worst. They were initially reduced to 10-3, but slowly recovered to 31-3. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal led to a cascade effect as seven wickets fell with just 15 runs added on the board.

Although India made a spirited comeback in the second innings, they collapsed once again. From 408-3, they lost their way to be bowled out for 462, ending with only a paltry lead for New Zealand to hunt down in their final innings.

#5 Australia vs India (4th Test 2024; Melbourne Cricket Ground; 121-3 to 155 all out)

A contest that not many Indian fans will forget easily, because of the manner how easily India let the match and the series just slip away in the blink of an eye. Posed with a target of 340 runs in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the visitors bowed out from the run chase quite early, but a draw was well within sights, which could keep the 1-1 series score intact, leading to a potential shootout in Sydney for the trophy.

India were 112-3 at Tea on Day 5 with both Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal well-settled, and needing only one session to play out. The wicket-keeper's outrageous shot, where he found the man in the deep, opened the doors for Australia, who picked up seven wickets in just 25 overs to crush Indian hearts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news