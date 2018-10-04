Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 slowest centuries by Indian batsmen in ODIs

Debjyoti Bhakta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.52K   //    04 Oct 2018, 11:43 IST

In current days, cricketers want to score a lot of runs and consume fewer balls. AB de Villiers has the record of fastest ODI century. Virat Kohli has scored the fastest ODI century for India. He scored an unbeaten 100 in just 52 balls against Australia at Jaipur on 16 October 2013.

In this post, we will see the five slowest centuries by Indians in One Day Internationals.

#5 Sourav Ganguly (136 balls)

Image result for sourav ganguly

Sourav Ganguly scored his century in 136 balls against South Africa on 12 March 2000 at Jamshedpur. After an impressive bowling performance by Sunil Joshi, the Proteas were bundled out for a total of 199 in 47.2 overs. India chased the target of 200 with the help of Dada's unbeaten knock of 105 in 139 balls and won the match by six wickets. He was named the Man of the Match.

#4 Sachin Tendulkar (138 balls)


Image result for sachin tendulkar

Sachin scored his 100th international century in 138 balls against Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2012. Master Blaster helped his team to post a total of 289 in 50 overs. However, his efforts were fruitless as the half-centuries by Tamim Iqbal, Jahurul Islam and Nasir Hossain helped his team to chase the target with 4 balls to spare.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar (138 balls)


Image result for sachin tendulkar

God of Cricket features on this list for the second time. He scored his century in 138 balls against Sri Lanka on 20 October 2000 at Sharjah. He propelled his team to a total of 224. But his efforts were ineffective as the Lankans chased the target in 43.5 overs. However, he was named the Man of the Match for his century.

Debjyoti Bhakta
ANALYST
